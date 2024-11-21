Cast Set For A NATIVITY TRIBUTE at the Driehaus Museum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Driehaus Museum and the African American Museum of Performing Arts have announced casting for A Nativity Tribute, an adaptation of Langston Hughes’ gospel song-play, Black Nativity. Co-directed by AAMPA Executive Director TaRon Patton and Kelvin Rolston, Jr., with choreography by Dereque Whiturs and music by composer Jaret Landon, the joyful production recreates the biblical narrative of Christ using song and dance to embody the struggles of Mary and Joseph. Featuring students from local dance companies and some of Chicago’s most prolific gospel voices, A Nativity Tributeuplifts the contributions of Black artists to Chicago arts and culture and celebrates the legacy of Black excellence in Chicago. There will be two performances only ofA Nativity Tribute inside the historic Murphy Auditorium at the Driehaus Museum, 50 East Erie Street: Wednesday and Thursday, December 4-5, at 7pm. Tickets, priced at $50, are on sale now at driehausmuseum.org.

The cast for A Nativity Tribute features Kelvin Roston, Jr. as Gabriel, Jon Pierce as Michael, Levi Stewart as Haniel, Kalind Haynes as Raphael, Rashawn Thompson as Jermiel, Candace Edwards as Ariel, Quiana McNary as Uriel, Shantina Lowe as Sariphena, and Robin DaSilva as Raquel.

Executive Director of the Driehaus Museum Lisa Key says, “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the African American Museum of Performing Arts for two special performances of gospel music celebrating the holiday season, when the Museum truly sparkles. AAMPA’s meaningful production A Nativity Tribute will touch audiences across Chicago and is exactly the type of programming we hoped for with our expanded museum campus and the magical space of the Murphy Auditorium. We are honored to be long-term partners with AAMPA while they are building their new home.”

Patton adds: “I am so excited to present this Chicago holiday favorite again at The Driehaus Museum. Now it’s more important than ever that arts institution begin to create these types of partnerships to ensure our survival in this season of uncertainty for arts and culture.”

A Nativity Tribute builds on the history of Black Nativity in Chicago, a holiday favorite that has been performed since 2003 by Congo Square Theater at venues including The Goodman Theatre, the DuSable Museum of African American History, and University of Chicago’s Logan Center for the Arts. The production has reached nearly 52, 000 patrons and employed over 623 artists, designers, and dancers of color in its 20+ year history.

Comments