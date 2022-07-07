Cast Of Amazon Prime Video's PAPER GIRLS To Join Fan Expo Chicago's Star-Studded Line-Up

Three short weeks before Paper Girls, the highly anticipated adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's critically acclaimed time-traveling graphic novel series, takes Amazon Prime Video by storm, the four teenage leads, Riley Lai Nelet (Erin Tieng), Camryn Jones (Tiffany Quilkin), Sofia Rosinsky (Mac Coyle) and Fina Strazza (KJ Brandman), will make their FAN EXPO debuts, announced FAN EXPO Chicago.

On Saturday, July 9, the four stars will come together for a free Q&A panel at 1 p.m., followed by a free autograph session at 2 p.m. for the first 150 fans in attendance. In their first panel ever as a quartet, the four teens will give future viewers and comic fans a sneak peak into the time travel hijinks and mystery woven throughout the show.

Following the show's recently-released preview, the cast has already received praise for embodying the spunk and personality of their characters: bike-riding paper girls from the 80s who time-travel to 2019, meeting their future selves along the way.

At FAN EXPO Chicago, which is celebrating its 50th year anniversary as Chicago's oldest and original comic con, the Paper Girls stars will join an incredible celebrity roster that features "the Hobbits" of the iconic Lord of the Rings trilogy (Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd), Sons of Anarchy lead Charlie Hunnam, Marvel Comic Universe's 'The Punisher' (Jon Bernthal), Stargirl's Brec Bassinger and stars from The Mandalorian, Jay and Silent Bob, Cobra Kai, Star Trek and more, as well as comic creators, panels and unique programming representing nearly every franchise imaginable.

FAN EXPO Chicago will take place from July 7 until July 10 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. The show will be open from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets start at $27 and can be purchased at www.fanexpohq.com/fanexpochicago/buy-tickets/. For more information and to stay up-to-date on new guests and attractions, visit www.fanexpohq.com/fanexpochicago.

