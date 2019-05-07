Cast Announced for World Premiere of BURY ME

Full cast and crew have been announced for Dandelion Theatre's World Premiere production of BURY ME, by Chicago-based playwright Brynne Frauenhoffer. Expecting parents Josh and Michelle visit Josh's mother, his ailing stepfather, and his outspoken half-sibling Ru in Josh's small Missouri hometown, where Ru's pro-Choice activism is causing a stir. Events including a chance encounter with his high school crush, soon move questions of life and death from the philosophical to the practical. With heart and humor, BURY ME's recognizable characters face the ways in which life begins and ends. BURY ME will be performed at Rivendell Theatre, 5779 N. Ridge, Chicago, from July 6 - 28, 2019, with the Press Opening scheduled for Monday, July 8 at 7:30 pm.



A semi-finalist for the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center's 2018 National Playwrights Conference, Frauenhoffer has developed full-length plays in association with companies including The New Colony, Sideshow Theatre, and Dandelion. Her one-act plays have been produced by American Blues Theatre, Commission Theatre Company, 20% Theatre Company, and the Chicago One Minute Play Festival, among others.



BURY ME will be directed by Chicago-based director, performer, and cultural critic Ben Kaye. Kaye directed the Chicago premieres of Nick Flynn's ALICE INVENTS A LITTLE GAME and ALICE ALWAYS WINS, and his production of FORSYTHIAN DWELLER'S CLUB with Bittersweet Arts Co. enjoyed an award-winning run at the Minnesota Fringe Festival. He has directed or assistant directed with companies including world premiere productions with Nothing Without a Company, The Hypocrites, The New Colony, and Bittersweet Arts Co.



Kaye's cast will include Gabriela Diaz and David Stobbe as Michelle and Josh, K. Holland as half-sibling Ru, Allison McCorkle as Josh's mother Christy, Scott Olson as stepfather Mark, and Evey Reidy as the high school friend Amy. The production team will include Melissa Perkins (Costume Designer), Michelle E. Benda (Lighting Designer), Kaycee Filson (Properties Designer), Zoe Benditt (Dramaturg), Nina D'Angier (Scenic Designer), Emily Anderson (Sound Designer), Christina Casano (Assistant Director) and Devonte Washington (Stage Manager).





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You