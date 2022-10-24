Cast Announced for SCIENCE FICTION / DOUBLE FEATURE: A ROCKY HORROR PICTURE PARTY at Haven

Haven has announced the cast of players for Science Fiction / Double Feature: A Rocky Horror Picture Party, an immersive Rocky Horror-themed Halloween Party on Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 9 pm at Haven's resident home, The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets and VIP packages are now available havenchi.org.

This year's cast includes Michael Mejia as Frankie (they/them, The White Plague, Love and Information, The Killer, The Old Woman Broods at Trap Door Theatre, Proxy at Underscore Theatre and Kingdom at Broken Nose Theatre); Maddison Denault as Columbia (she/her, Science Fiction Double Feature at Haven, Cruel Intentions: The 90's Musical at Kokandy Production and Porchlight's The Apple Tree this December); Larry D. Trice II as Riff Raff (they/them, Science Fiction Double Feature at Haven, The Wild Party at Blank Theatre Company, Back In The Day at UrbanTheater Company); Alexandria Neyhart as Janet (she/her, Bachelor: The Unauthorized Parody Musical at Apollo Theater, Chicago Med on NBC and 61st Street on AMC); David Stobbe as Brad (he/him, Marie Antoinette and The Magical Negros at The Story Theatre, Middle Passage at Lifeline Theatre and The Full Monty at Theo Ubique Cabaret Theater); Crystal Claros as Magenta (they/he/she, BoHo's upcoming Tick, Tick...Boom!); and Grant Kennedy Lewis as Rocky (he/him, Chicago Med on NBC, The Chi on Showtime, Murder on the Orient Express at Drury Lane, Middle Passage at Lifeline, The Recommendation at Windy City Playhouse and Wellesley Girl at Compass Theatre.

Hosted by Helena Handbasket, the evening also includes delicious drag numbers from Aurora Gozmic, Charity Share-a-Like, Vanda La Rose and Fox E. Kim with DJ Ca$h Era spinning the tracks all night long. Titillating burlesque and circus acts weave throughout the night; you'll never have a chance to catch your breath during this variety show of epic proportions.

Hot Patootie! As you dive deeper into Haven's rose-tinted world, you'll find a vendor fair, tarot readings, a photo booth, and oh so much more devilish fun! It'll have you saying, "Dr. Scott!" Bring your best costume and you could even walk away with a cash prize. This year's vendor fair welcomes the return of Leather Harnesses by Emma Alamo and lingerie by Lottie J Handmade, with new additions tiger moth goods and The Quilting Creep.

The creative team includes Nina D'Angier (Scenic Designer), Lilly Walls (Costume Designer), Cat Davis (Lighting Designer), Jonsey Jones (Sound Designer), Hilary Leben (Projections) Julia Farrell Diefenbach (Immersive Consultant), Carter Wright (Marketing) Angela Salinas (Production Manager) Jayce Lewis (Stage Manager) and Ian Damont Martin (Director).

COVID safety: In the interest of keeping guests and staff safe, The Den continues to require proof of vaccination to attend any event for the indefinite future. While masking is no longer required, The Den strongly encourages patrons to continue wearing a mask when not eating or drinking. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.