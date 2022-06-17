Cast Announced for MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Drury Lane Theatre

Drury Lane Theatre will continue its 2022/2023 season with Agatha Christie's famous mystery Murder on the Orient Express, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig, directed by Jessica Fisch. Murder on the Orient Express runs August 31- October 23, 2022, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. The press opening is scheduled for Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available by phone at (630) 530-0111 or online at www.drurylanetheatre.com.



Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The next morning, an American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on famed detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer before they strike again.



The cast features: Larry Yando (Hercule Poirot), Karmann Bajuyo (Michel/Head Waiter, u/s Bouc), Sean Blake (Monsieur Bouc), Sam Boeck (Hector MacQueen), Janet Ulrich Brooks (Princess Dragomiroff), Diana Coates (Countess Andrenyi), Robin DaSilva (Helen Hubbard), Ryan Imhoff (Colonel Arbuthnot), Keith Kupferer (Samuel Ratchett, u/s Poirot), Sarah Lo (Mary Debenham), Leah Morrow (Greta Ohlsson), with Caron Buinis (u/s Dragomiroff, Hubbard), Leah Casey (u/s Countess, Greta, Mary), Loren Jones (u/s Arbuthnot, Ratchett) and Grant Lewis (u/s Michel/Waiter, Macqueen)



The creative team includes Andrew Boyce (Scenic Designer), Jessica Pabst (Costume Designer), Paul Toben (Lighting Designer), 2022 Tony Award winner Mikhail Fiksel and Jeffrey Levin (Composer/Sound Designer), Anthony Churchill (Projection Designer), David Blixt (Violence Choreographer), Eva Breneman (Dialect Coach), Larry Baker (Production Stage Manager).



PERFORMANCE DETAILS



Title: Murder on the Orient Express

Adapted by: Ken Ludwig

Directed by: Jessica Fisch

Creative Team: Andrew Boyce (Scenic Designer), Jessica Pabst (Costume Designer), Pau Toben (Lighting Designer), 2022 Tony Award winner Mikhail Fiksel and Jeffrey Levin (Sound Designers), Anthony Churchill (Projection Designer), David Blixt (Violence Choreographer), Eva Breneman (Dialect Coach), TBA (Intimacy Consultant) and Larry Baker (Production Stage Manager).



Dates: August 31 - October 23, 2022

Press Opening: Thursday, September 8 at 8:00 p.m.

Schedule:

Wednesdays and Thursdays: 1:30 p.m.

Thursdays: 8:00 p.m.

Fridays: 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays: 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Sundays: 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.



Location: Drury Lane Theatre at 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace



Tickets: Single Tickets: $69 - $84*

Wednesday and Thursday matinees: $69*

Fridays, Saturday evenings and matinees, Sunday matinees: $84*

Thursday and Sunday evenings: $79*

*Prices do not include taxes or fees



$5 discount available for Senior Citizens on Wednesday and Thursday matinees

Group discounts available to groups of 15 or more

Dining and show packages available



Box Office:

100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace; (630) 530-0111

Tuesday through Sunday from 10am to 5pm

or visit DruryLaneTheatre.com

Murder on the Orient Express is rated PG.

Season and Subscription Information

The remainder of the Drury Lane 2022/2023 Mainstage season includes Elf the Musical (November 9, 2022 - January 8, 2023); and A Chorus Line (January 25 - March 19, 2023).



The performance schedule for all productionsâ€¯during the 2022/2023 seasonâ€¯is as follows: Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.



Subscriptions start at $170. This includes priority seating and great dining discounts at Lucille Restaurant and The Lounge, dedicated theatre entrances, discounts at partner hotels, exclusive presale opportunities and much more. For more information, visit DruryLane.com/Subscribe. Group tickets start as low as $40 and Senior Citizens start at $42 for matinee performances. Dining and show packages are also available. To book a group of 15 people or more, call Group Services at (630) 570-7272 or email Groups@DruryLane.com. For individual ticket on-sale dates and ticket reservations, call the Drury Lane Theatre Box Office at (630) 530-0111â€¯or visit DruryLaneTheatre.com.

About Drury Lane Theatreâ€¯

Built from scratch. Built in Oakbrook. Built for you.



Founded by Anthony DeSantis over 60 years ago, Drury Lane remains a family-run organization under the leadership of President Kyle DeSantis. Drury Lane Theatre continues as a major force in the Chicagoland theatre scene, producing world-class theatre in collaboration with some of the nation's leading actors, directors, and creative minds. Drury Lane Theatre produces the highest quality theatrical experience that immerses and supports our artists and audiences in the exploration of what it means to be human and to experience the transcending power of the performing and visual arts. Drury Lane strives to create an environment in which every individual or group is welcomed, respected, supported, valued and able to fully experience and participate in this transformative art form.



The theatre has staged more than 2,000 productions and has been nominated for over 360 Joseph Jefferson Awards. Drury Lane proudly employs thousands of professional actors, musicians, designers, and crew members to entertain upwards of nine million audience members and counting.