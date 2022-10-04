Cast Announced for ELF - THE MUSICAL at Drury Lane Theatre

Drury Lane Theatre will continue its 2022/2023 season with the holiday classic Elf-the Musical, based upon the New Line Cinema film written by David Berenbaum. Book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Skylar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin. Directed by Lynne Kurdziel-Formato. Elf-the Musical runs November 9, 2022 - January 8, 2023, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. The press opening is scheduled for Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available by phone at (630) 530-0111 or online at www.drurylanetheatre.com.

After discovering he is really a human raised as an elf, Buddy makes the journey from the North Pole to New York City to find his birth father, sharing the true meaning of Christmas along the way. Based on the hit holiday film, Elf-the Musical brings heart, hilarity, and holiday joy-after all, "the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!"

The cast features: Jake Morrissy (Buddy), Sean Fortunato (Walter Hobbs), Melody A. Betts (Emily Hobbs), Gabriel Solis (Michael Hobbs), Lydia Burke (Jovie), A.D. Weaver (Santa), Marya Grandy (Deb), Karmann Bajuyo (Mr. Greenway), Elliott Mayeda (Standby Michael Hobbs), and Ian Michael Pinski (Boy on Santa's Lap). The ensemble includes Juanita Anderson, Collin Bradley, Jenny Couch, Shantel Cribbs, Brian M. Duncan, Lorenzo Parnell, Kelly Felthous, Meghan Hoyt, Garrett Shin, Ben Dow, Matthew Widenbener, Oz Shoshan, Ariel Etana Triunfo, and Shanna VanDerwerker.

The creative team includes Lynne Kurdziel Formatto (Director/Choreographer), Shanna VanDerwerker (Associate Choreographer), Christopher Sargent (Music Director), Kristen Martino (Scenic Designer), Rachel Boylan (Costume Designer), Lindsey Lyddan (Lighting Designer), Ray Nardelli (Sound Designer), and Anthony Churchill (Projections Designer).

Season and Subscription Information

The remainder of the Drury Lane 2022/2023 Mainstage season includes A Chorus Line (January 25 - March 19, 2023).

The performance schedule for all productions during the 2022/2023 season is as follows: Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Subscriptions for the remainder of the season start at $118. This includes priority seating and great dining discounts at Lucille Restaurant and The Lounge, dedicated theatre entrances, discounts at partner hotels, exclusive presale opportunities and much more. For more information, visit DruryLane.com/Subscribe. Group tickets start as low as $40 and Senior Citizens start at $42 for matinee performances. Dining and show packages are also available. To book a group of 15 people or more, call Group Services at (630) 570-7272 or email Groups@DruryLane.com. For individual ticket on-sale dates and ticket reservations, call the Drury Lane Theatre Box Office at (630) 530-0111 or visit DruryLaneTheatre.com.

About Drury Lane Theatre

Built from scratch. Built in Oakbrook. Built for you.

Founded by Anthony DeSantis over 60 years ago, Drury Lane remains a family-run organization under the leadership of President Kyle DeSantis. Drury Lane Theatre continues as a major force in the Chicagoland theatre scene, producing world-class theatre in collaboration with some of the nation's leading actors, directors, and creative minds. Drury Lane Theatre produces the highest quality theatrical experience that immerses and supports our artists and audiences in the exploration of what it means to be human and to experience the transcending power of the performing and visual arts. Drury Lane strives to create an environment in which every individual or group is welcomed, respected, supported, valued and able to fully experience and participate in this transformative art form.

The theatre has staged more than 2,000 productions and has been nominated for over 360 Joseph Jefferson Awards. Drury Lane proudly employs thousands of professional actors, musicians, designers, and crew members to entertain upwards of nine million audience members and counting.