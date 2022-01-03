Cast Announced for BACHELOR: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY MUSICAL

It's time to put your best foot forward and earn the first impression rose when Bachelor: The Unauthorized Parody Musical premieres in the "most romantic city in the world." With more drama than a group date, more surprises than a rose ceremony, and more musical numbers than any season of the show, Bachelor: The Unauthorized Parody Musical is written by Richelle Meiss (Bookwriter, Lyricist) with music by Sam Johnides & Tony Gonzalez (Composer, Music Supervisor, Music Director). Presented by Right Angle Entertainment, this journey to find love runs January 13 - February 13, 2022 at Apollo Theater Chicago, located at 2550 N Lincoln Avenue, Chicago. The press opening is January 19, 2022 at 7:30pm.

Bachelor: The Unauthorized Parody Musical is the most dramatic unauthorized musical parody of "The Bachelor" yet! With songs like "Sob Story," "Two-On-One Tango," and "The Date Card is a Riddle," this uproarious parody is packed with romance, competition, and contestants who may or may not be here for The Right Reasons. Whether you love The Bachelor, only watch The Bachelor with your girlfriend, or have never seen "The Bachelor," get ready to fall in love with this musical. Who will get the final rose? Who will go home heartbroken? And how many Bachelor jokes can they cram into a 75-minute musical? You'll just have to come pick up your rose and find out!

The cast of Bachelor: The Unauthorized Parody Musical features Chelsie Cravens (Lauren M. and Others), Ann Delaney (Lauren R. and Others), Jake Elkins (Jesse Palmer), Cecilia Iole (Lauren P.), Nina Jayashankar (Jayshia and Others), Alexandria Neyhart (Lauren T.) and Christopher Wayland (Bachelor). Understudies for the company are Alexandra Jaymes, Alanna Lovely, Jesi Mullins, Austin Nelson, Jr, and Dylan Obrochta.

The creative team is led Tim Drucker (Director) and Sheena Laird (Choreographer) and includes Joshua Warner (Scenic Designer), Jessica Sheehan (Costume Designer), Mac Vaughey (Lighting Designer), Blake Hardin (Sound Designer), Emily Collier (Props Designer) and Jamal Howard (Associate Director/Associate Choreographer).

Richelle Meiss comments, "My favorite feedback from audience members is, 'I don't even watch 'The Bachelor' and I was laughing the whole time!' We have inside jokes that only true members of Bachelor Nation will get, and we have hilarious moments that anyone with a pulse will enjoy. The exceptional cast involved in the Chicago premiere of Bachelor: The Unauthorized Parody Musical is amazing at both poking fun at the fame-seeking contestants and belting out the musical's original pop-rock songs. By the time we arrive at the dramatic final rose, you'll fall in love with these characters (or at least love to hate them)."

Tickets for are on sale now and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, by calling (773) 935-6100, or by visiting the box office at Apollo Theater Chicago.

Bachelor: The Unauthorized Parody Musical is recommended for ages 13+.

www.bachelorthemusical.com/