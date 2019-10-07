Cast Announced For Staged Reading Of THE THIRTEENTH CHAIR

Ghostlight Ensemble announced the cast of its first endeavor of the 2019-2020 Season, a staged reading of The Thirteenth Chair, by Bayard Veiller.

Together the cast has a tremendous level of experience both here in Chicago and around the world. Stepping into the lead role of Rosalie is Casey Kramer, a recent transplant to Chicago from Los Angeles, who has been a prolific figure in the theatre and film scene. Full bios for Kramer and the entire cast can be found on the Ghostlight Ensemble website at: http://www.ghostlightensemble.com/the-thirteenth-chair-cast

The entire cast of The Thirteenth Chair is: Emma Baker (Miss Eastwood), Noah Berman (Wales/Dunn), Justin Broom (Trent), Jean E. Burr (Miss Erskine), Norman J. Burt (Mr. Crosby), Elijah Cox (Will Crosby), Sean Harklerode (Tim Donohue), Casey Kramer (Rosalie), Miona Lee (Miss Standish), Allison McCorkle (Mrs. Crosby), Sean Peck-Collier (Mason), Jonathan Saucedo (Standish), Alina Taber (Helen O'Neill) and Michelle Ziccarelli (Mrs. Trent). Ensemble Member Chad Wise directs.

This seldom produced play, written in 1916, takes place during a party at the home of the wealthy Crosby family. The entertainment for the night is a séance conducted by an Irish medium.

But the séance turns out to be the scene of a very real murder. Once the lights are all turned on, everyone discovers that the person in the 13th chair has been murdered. All the doors and windows are locked and the murder weapon can't be found. How will the real murderer be uncovered?

The play, which is presented as a whodunit, has strains of deeper social issues that still resonate today. By setting up Rosalie, the Irish immigrant medium, as a foil to the police Inspector Donohue, Veiller touches on issues of sexism, classism, prejudices and the way police dismiss immigrant populations - even ones they may be part of.

Ghostlight presents its staged reading at Vagabond School of the Arts (4001 N Ravenswood Ave #503B, Chicago, IL 60613). Performances are 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20. The reading is pay what you will. (The suggested donation is $10, but is not required.) Make your reservations in advance here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-thirteenth-chair-tickets-73773615871





