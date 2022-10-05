Cast Announced For Citadel Theatre's IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY

Citadel Theatre Company has announced the cast and crew for its holiday season show, the British farce IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY. The show was penned by Britain's famed master farceur Ray Cooney (TWO INTO ONE, RUN FOR YOUR WIFE). Set in a London hospital three days before Christmas, Dr. David Mortimore is a married neurologist preparing to deliver a lecture to an international conference that he hopes will boost his career. In the midst of his preparations for this important event, he's interrupted by a former nurse who claims he's the father of her 18-year-old punk son, and that the boy now wants to meet his biological father.

And if that weren't enough, Dr. Mortimore must deal with a variety of farcical nuts running in and out of doors of the doctor's lounge, pretending to be people they are not, and even crawling on the snowy ledge outside the window. When it was produced in London's West End in 1992, the SUNDAY EXPRESS said it "tickles the funny bones quite shamelessly." Directed by Citadel veteran Pat Murphy, whose most recent work at Citadel was 2020's THE FANTASTICKS, IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY opens to the press on Friday, November 18, following previews on Wednesday, November 16 and Thursday, November 17.



Playing the beleaguered Dr. Mortimore is Tim Walsh, while David Whitlock will appear in the role of the doctor's friend and colleague Dr. Bonney. Aimee Kleiman will be the former nurse/current mother Jane Tate, and Declan Poll will play her son Leslie. Citadel's Ellen Phelps* is Dr. Mortimore's wife Rosemary. Also in the cast are Philip Macaluso (Dr. Mike Connolly), Debra Rodkin (Matron), Ed Kuffert (Sir Willoughby Drake), Nancy Greco (Sister/Mother), Ross Frawley (Police Sergeant), and Ray Andrecheck (Bill). Understudies are Chris Bruzzini (Drake, Bill, Police Sergeant), Julie Bayer (Rosemary, Jean, Sister/Mother), Abby Chafe (Matron), and Ben Ballmer (Leslie).

The production team includes Jeff Award winner Eric Luchen (Set Design), Elizabeth Monti (Costume Design), Samuel Stephen (Lighting Design), Jonesy Jones (Sound Design), Isabella Noe (Properties Design), Jessica Greenhoe* (Stage Manager), Jason Clark (Technical Director), and Scott Phelps (Production Manager).



* Indicates member, Actors Equity Association.



Tickets for IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY are now on sale at www.citadeltheatre.org or by phone at 847-735-8554, ext. 1.