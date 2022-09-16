CLUE Special Events to Take Place at Mercury Theater Chicago in October

Mercury Theater will present fun experiences for audiences at their upcoming production of the murder mystery comedy Clue, based on the iconic comic movie and the classic board game. Clue, directed by L. Walter Stearns runs October 13, 2022 - January 1, 2023 at Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Avenue.

L. Walter Stearns comments, "To date, CLUE has the most advance sales in the history of Mercury Theater Chicago. There is a huge appetite for this hilarious murder mystery story, and Mercury Theater Chicago is pleased to offer fun activities to enhance and expand the experience beyond the stage."

Clue-related activities at the Mercury Theater are as follows:

Play the Board Game

Come to the Venus Cabaret up to one hour prior to showtime and play the Hasbro Board Game CLUE that has been delighting families since 1943. The game is for between 2 to 6 players and recommended for ages 8 and up. It takes minutes to learn, and a typical game is about 20 minutes to play. CLUE Board Games will be available to borrow before the show.

Mini Mysteries

Are you more Sherlock Holmes or Ace Ventura? Mercury Theater Chicago has developed a dozen mini mysteries. Drop in at the Venus Cabaret and with every purchase you will be awarded a mini mystery. Take five minutes to read the mystery and test your detective skills, then check with the bartender at Venus Cabaret to see how you did.

Limited Edition CLUE Suspects Cards

Get an exclusive set of CLUE cards featuring actors from Mercury Theater Chicago as suspects in the game of CLUE. Collect the game cards and you can play CLUE at home with our cast of characters. Playing cards are complimentary with any purchase from the souvenir stand. Collect all six for a complete game set.

CLUE Trivia - Sundays at 7pm

CLUE is all about observation. Sign up in the Venus Cabaret for CLUE Trivia, Sunday nights at 7pm. Questions are based on the live show, the movie and the board game. Test your perception against the biggest CLUE fans in Chicagoland.

Halloween in Disguise - October 28-30, 2022

Celebrate Halloween Weekend at CLUE, October 28-30, 2022. Audiences are welcome to dress in disguise and add to the mystery of the show. Best dressed will be decided by the Mercury Theater Team and awarded prizes, exclusive CLUE merchandise and cocktails at the Venus Cabaret.

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. CLUE is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

This Chicago Premiere of CLUE is adapted from the beloved motion picture by Jonathan Lynn and Sandy Rustin, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price, original music by Michael Holland, and directed by executive producer Walter Stearns. The creative team for Mercury Theater's CLUE also includes Bob Knuth (scenic designer), Marquecia Jordan (costume designer), G. "Max" Maxin IV (lighting designer), Kurt Snieckus (sound designer), Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (properties designer), Keith Ryan (wig designer), Rachel West (lighting supervisor), Tristan Tom (wardrobe supervisor), and Keely Vasquez (casting associate). The production stage manager is Richard Lundy, production manager is Johnnie Schleyer, assistant stage manager is Rachel Campbell, and the assistant director is Tommy Novak.

The cast of CLUE includes Patrick Byrnes (Mr. Boddy), McKinley Carter (Mrs. White), Andrew Jessop (Professor Plum), Mark David Kaplan (Wadsworth), Andrew MacNaughton (Ensemble), Kelvin Roston, Jr. (Mr. Green), Erica Stephan (Miss Scarlet), Tiffany T. Taylor (Yvette), Nancy Wagner (Mrs. Peacock), Honey West (Ensemble), and Jonah Winston (Colonel Mustard). Understudies include Peter Ferneding and Brie McClellan.

Tickets for Clue, priced $35-$85, are on sale now at the box office, 3745 N. Southport Avenue in Chicago, www.mercurytheaterchicago.com.