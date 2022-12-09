BrightSide Theatre Presents CITY OF ANGELS in Concert Next Month

BrightSide Theatre, Naperville's only professional theatre performing in the historic downtown district, continues with their Season 10 Again - to Fully Celebrate our 10th Anniversary - with this "killer" Hollywood musical comedy. Performed in the Madden Theatre we will transform the space into an intimate cabaret room with a live orchestra and a cast of talented actors performing a concert version of City of Angels.

City of Angels is a witty detective thriller and glorious celebration of film noir set in the late 1940s. Stine, a bookish writer of detective stories, struggles to adapt his crime novel into a workable screenplay. As Stine tries to maintain some integrity in the backstabbing world of Hollywood, his protagonist, a hardboiled private eye named Stone, fights for survival in a city full of criminals and opportunists. In a clever design choice, the stories are told on a split stage: Stine's world is in full color, while Stone's appears in black and white.

Swinging, sexy, smart, and funny! With a sensational jazz score by Cy Coleman (Sweet Charity), sizzling lyrics from David Zippel and book by acclaimed comic screenwriter Larry Gelbart, the show is sure to entertain!

Tickets: $33 Discounts: Students/Seniors $28. Subscriptions are on sale as well! Tickets are on sale now at www.brightsidetheatre.com, by phone 630-447-TIXS (8497) or the night of the performance at the box office at the Madden Theatre.