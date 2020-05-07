Brickworld Offers Four New Online LEGO Expos Starting May 16

Brickworld, which regularly hosts LEGO conventions throughout the Midwest, announces four more virtual expos in 2020 for fans throughout the US and the world:

§ Brickworld Virtual Con Spring on Saturday, May 16, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. CT

§ Brickworld Virtual Con Fireworks on Saturday, June 27, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. CT

§ Brickworld Virtual Con Halloween on Saturday, October 31, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. CT

§ Brickworld Virtual Con Holiday on Saturday, December 12, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. CT

Tickets are $9 per show, and $1 from each ticket will be donated to Brickworld's longtime charity partner Make-A-Wish, along with Riley Children's Hospital, Creations for Charity, and FIRST LEGO League. A four-show season pass is $27, and, currently, only 2,000 tickets will be offered per show, so early registration is encouraged at https://brickworld.com/brickworld-virtual.

Using Zoom rooms, the Brickworld Virtual LEGO Expo on Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. CT, will allow participants to show their own creations to others as well as experts, including many "LEGO Masters" TV contestants, such as Boone and Mark, Jessica and Sam, Richard and Flynn, Germaine and Mel, Travis and Corey, Jessie and Kara, Aaron, Manny, and - spoiler! - winner Tyler and Amy.

Viewers can also participate in discussions with LEGO Community Manager Jan Beyer, Bricks in the Middle's Kevin Hinkle, watch other tutorials and presentations, visit vendors to browse and purchase a variety of products, and join different display rooms, including the Great Ball Contraption, a Star Wars room, Guilds of Historica (one room with four different castle realms), a Smurf village and other fantasy settings.

"Following the amazing, sold-out success of our first virtual exposition in April, Brickworld is pleased to announce four more online LEGO expos for our loyal Midwest fans as well as our larger LEGO family around the US and, yes, the entire Brick-world," says producer Mark Larson. "Our first foray online brought us eager participants from Canada, Germany, Sweden, Israel, Australia, Spain, Bulgaria, and from the mothership, Denmark. We are excited to welcome more kids, families and adult fans and their creations to our internet convention to receive feedback and encouragement, including over Halloween weekend, which will substitute for our annual weeklong Chicago convention."

Brickworld is also posting ongoing how-to demonstration videos so LEGO builders can improve their skills at home. Current postings include Building Round Part One and Building a Truss Bridge. Fans are encouraged to subscribe to the Brickworld YouTube channel to see the latest in alternative builds and other skills.

Brickworld LLC is a private company that is not associated with the LEGO Group of companies. Brickworld operates expositions and conventions dedicated to LEGO enthusiasts and to supporting the creative community. For details, call 317-572-LEGO (5346) or visit Brickworld.com.





