Bourbon Country to Return to Raue Center With All-New Show

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Get ready for a toe-tapping, genre-blending good time as Bourbon Country brings their signature mix of country favorites and classic rock hits back to Raue Center For The Arts' mainstage on Friday, November 6 at 8 PM, delivering an all-new show packed with surprises, fan favorites, and fresh takes on beloved classics.

Formed in 2012, Bourbon Country has built a loyal following across Chicagoland and Wisconsin with its high-energy performances and standout musicianship. Drawing inspiration from legends like Johnny Cash and Garth Brooks, alongside iconic acts like the Eagles and Elton John, the band delivers a dynamic, crowd-pleasing experience that bridges genres and generations.

With rich harmonies, powerful vocals, and the added flair of live fiddle and strings, Bourbon Country's performances offer something for everyone—whether you're a lifelong country fan or just looking for a great night of live music.

Tickets for the November mainstage performance start at $39*. Member price starts at $24.50 (Become a member and save 30%, with no per-ticket fee!) *All-in pricing includes a $4 per-ticket box office fee. An $8 processing fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order. Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake, IL.

About Raue Center For The Arts

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For over 20 years, Raue Center has delivered high-quality, accessible, and affordable programming for the community. Located in the heart of historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, this beautifully restored 1920s-era theatre—named for benefactor Lucile Raue—serves as a regional hub for the performing arts.

A proud member of the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is recognized as one of the nation's finest examples of restored theatre art and décor. The intimate 750-seat venue has welcomed celebrated performers, Broadway productions, musicians, comedians, and artists, becoming a cultural destination and community gathering place.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 03 Hrs 54 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming