Bourbon Country to Return to Raue Center With All-New Show
The Crystal Lake band blends country legends and iconic rock acts with high-energy performances.
Get ready for a toe-tapping, genre-blending good time as Bourbon Country brings their signature mix of country favorites and classic rock hits back to Raue Center For The Arts' mainstage on Friday, November 6 at 8 PM, delivering an all-new show packed with surprises, fan favorites, and fresh takes on beloved classics.
Formed in 2012, Bourbon Country has built a loyal following across Chicagoland and Wisconsin with its high-energy performances and standout musicianship. Drawing inspiration from legends like Johnny Cash and Garth Brooks, alongside iconic acts like the Eagles and Elton John, the band delivers a dynamic, crowd-pleasing experience that bridges genres and generations.
With rich harmonies, powerful vocals, and the added flair of live fiddle and strings, Bourbon Country's performances offer something for everyone—whether you're a lifelong country fan or just looking for a great night of live music.
Tickets for the November mainstage performance start at $39*. Member price starts at $24.50 (Become a member and save 30%, with no per-ticket fee!) *All-in pricing includes a $4 per-ticket box office fee. An $8 processing fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order. Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake, IL.
About Raue Center For The Arts
Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For over 20 years, Raue Center has delivered high-quality, accessible, and affordable programming for the community. Located in the heart of historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, this beautifully restored 1920s-era theatre—named for benefactor Lucile Raue—serves as a regional hub for the performing arts.
A proud member of the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is recognized as one of the nation's finest examples of restored theatre art and décor. The intimate 750-seat venue has welcomed celebrated performers, Broadway productions, musicians, comedians, and artists, becoming a cultural destination and community gathering place.
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