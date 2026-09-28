JINGLE BELLES Will Bring Holiday Stand-Up Comedy to Raue Center
The comedy showcase features Chicago performers Ana Belaval, Andrea Darlas, and Miriam Naponelli with John DaCosse hosting.
Kick off the holiday season with the gift of laughter as Jingle Belles: A Holiday Stand-Up Comedy Night takes the stage on Thursday, December 10 at 7 p.m. This festive comedy showcase delivers a hilarious, unfiltered look at the chaos behind the most 'wonderful time of the year.'
Headlined by a powerhouse lineup of Chicago's funniest women—Ana Belaval, Andrea Darlas, and Miriam Naponelli—with John DaCosse hosting, Jingle Belles unwraps the realities of holiday prep, family gatherings, gift-giving disasters, and the pressure of picture-perfect celebrations. Because behind every perfectly decorated tree and Pinterest-worthy cookie platter is someone barely holding it together—with a smile.
Ana Belaval, known for her work on WGN Morning News, brings her signature warmth and bilingual humor in English, Spanish and Spanglish. A favorite on stages from Zanies to sold-out touring shows across Chicago, New York and Puerto Rico, Belaval's relatable storytelling resonates with audiences of all backgrounds.
Andrea Darlas, a longtime Chicago broadcaster and storyteller, delivers sharp observational humor drawn from everyday life. Her quick wit and engaging stage presence have made her a rising voice in the city's comedy scene.
Miriam Naponelli, a seasoned comedian and improviser, rounds out the lineup with over 15 years as a core ensemble member of GreenRoom Improv. A graduate of Roosevelt University's Chicago College of Performing Arts, she brings a dynamic blend of character work and theatrical experience to the stage.
Together, these performers promise a night that's smart, relatable, and laugh-out-loud funny—the perfect antidote to holiday stress. Gather your friends, take a break from the holiday to-do list, and celebrate the season with an evening of comedy that proves laughter really is the best gift.
Tickets start at $39*. RaueNOW Members tickets start at $24.50* (Members save 30% with no per-ticket fee!)
*All-in pricing includes a $4 per-ticket box office fee. An $8 processing fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order.
Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake, IL
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