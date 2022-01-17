Blank Theatre Company Will Present LOVE BLANKS TOO: A VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET Next Month

Blank Theatre Company continues their reopening fundraising efforts with "Love Blanks Too: a Valentine's Day Cabaret", a cabaret exploring the highs and lows of relationships. Love enthralls. Love stings. Love [BLANK]s! All proceeds from this event will go towards supporting Blank's upcoming spring production of "She Loves Me".

The cabaret is conceived by Dustin Rothbart and will have music direction by Danny Kapinos. The cast includes Blank company members Bryce Ancil, Haley Bolithon, Dustin Rothbart and guest artists Gabrielle Bieder, Shana Dagny, Emilie Rose Danno, Maddison Denault, Julia Fleckstein, Haley Gustafson, Kayla Higbee, Nathan Karnik, Brandy Miller, Dana Pepowski, Kevin Pollack, Neil Stratman, Carolyn Waldee, Korey White, Korinne Yonan and Jasmine Lacy Young.

The cabaret will be presented on Sunday, February 6th at 7:30pm at Chief O'Neill's Pub, 3471 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60618 in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood. In accordance with the League of Chicago Theatres, all patrons must present proof of vaccination and remained masked during the performance unless eating or drinking.

Tickets and additional information are available at www.blanktheatrecompany.org.