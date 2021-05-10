Black Ensemble to Host SOUL OF A POWERFUL WOMAN Benefit, May 23

Black Ensemble Theater Founder and Executive Director Jackie Taylor announces Jackie Taylor's Soul of A Powerful Woman (Her To Save The World), now in its eighth year. The virtual one-night fundraising event to benefit Black Ensemble Theater will be live on May 23 at 6:00 p.m. on Facebook and Youtube.

Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky will lead a dynamic cast who will sing, dance and act their way into your heart. The Powerful Women include President Cook County Board Commissioner Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, Managing Partner of Cleveland Avenue Andrea Zopp, Jennifer Dedes Nowak of Cubs Charities, journalist Robin Robinson, activist and writer Helen Schiller, feminist, activist and President Emerita of Women's Business Development Center Hedy Ratner with some of Black Ensemble Theater outstanding performers including Rhonda Preston, Cynthia Carter, Evelyn Danner, Dawn Bless, and Colleen Perry.

"It's hard to believe that it has been eight years since our first Powerful Woman fundraiser. Most of these wonderful women have been with us since the beginning and we are so grateful that they continue to support the Black Ensemble Theater. They all believe strongly in our mission to eradicate racism and its devastating effects on society, so they give of their time and talents to ensure that our work continues," comments Jackie Taylor. "As we all know these are challenging times - but together with the help of our Powerful Women who are Her To Save The World - we will make it to the other side. We hope folks will join our Powerful Women for a night of fun, enlightenment, and inspiration while we raise vital funding for the Black Ensemble Theater."

The Major Sponsor of Soul of A Powerful Woman (Her To Save The World) is Cubs Charities. The Executive Producer is Julia Stasch. Executive Committee members are Natalie Spears, Grace Newton, and Jeannie Gang.

Soul of A Powerful Woman is a performance to help raise funds for the Black Ensemble Theater to support its mission of eradicating racism through the theater arts. Co-created by Jackie Taylor and Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky, Soul of A Powerful Woman has become a premier annual event having raised more than $300,000 to support Black Ensemble Theater programs.

Founded in 1976, by the phenomenal producer, playwright and actress Jackie Taylor, Black Ensemble Theater is the only African American theater located in the culturally, racially and ethnically diverse north side Uptown community. Through its Five Play Season of Excellence, The Black Ensemble Theater dazzles audiences locally, nationally and internationally with outstanding original musicals that are entertaining, educational and uplifting. The Black Ensemble Theater has produced more than 100 productions and employed over 5,000 artists.

The mission of the Black Ensemble Theater Company is to eradicate racism and its devastating effects upon society through the theater arts. For more information on the Black Ensemble Theater Company, visit www.BlackEnsembleTheater.org or call 773-769-4451.