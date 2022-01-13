Black Ensemble Theater Announces 2022 Season

Black Ensemble Theater's Founder and CEO Jackie Taylor announces its 2022 Season of Excellence: The Season of Healings.

The 2022 Season includes four World Premiere musicals showcasing the power of healing, each featuring different journeys and a variety of musical genres including gospel, spiritual, soul, jazz, hip-hop, blues, the sounds of the Harlem Renaissance, and more. All performances will be held at the Black Ensemble Theater Cultural Center, 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago.

Seating for all performances is limited to 100 people for social distancing purposes. Mainstage shows will run 90 minutes and will be performed without an intermission. There will not be any food or drinks served. Masks are mandatory the entire time you are in the theater.

Jackie Taylor states, "We are in a time of challenges from which we need a healing-and healing is what the 2022 Four Play Season of Excellence is all about. We proclaim that through these outstanding plays, the spirit of the music, the hope and faith experienced thru our stories-we proclaim that Black Ensemble Theater is in the healing business!"

The Black Ensemble Theater's 2022 Season includes:

It's Just Like Coming to Church

Written and Directed by Jackie Taylor

March 20 - April 24, 2022

Previews: March 12, 13, 18 and 19

These vignettes of life's up and downs are truly inspirational, and the music will touch the soul. These joyous and uplifting stories helps us understand the power of forgiveness, self-love, and faith as we move through the trials and tribulations that life brings. It's Just like Coming to Church features music of many different genres including gospel, spiritual, soul, jazz, hip-hop, and blues. If you need a healing this is the place to be.

Grandma's Jukebox

Written and Directed by Michelle Bester

May 29 - June 26, 2022

Previews: May 21, 22, 27 and 28

The spirit of Grandma B. lives on! Without her the family feels lost until they start playing her old jukebox. Through the music from the jukebox, the family comes to understand and accept the power of healing. My Brother Langston Written and Directed by Rueben Echoles August 21 - September 18, 2022 Previews: August 13, 14, 19 and 20 We are in the apartment of Langston Hughes where he entertains prolific and profound legends of the time. On this fascinating journey, accompanied by outstanding music from the Harlem Renaissance, we come to understand why Langston Hughes was considered one of the greatest poets and civil rights leaders of his time and why his poetry continues to speak to us today. His work is a tapestry for healing.

Blue Heaven

Written and Directed by Daryl Brooks October 30 - November 27, 2022

Previews: October 22, 23, 28 and 29

We are in what looks like a performance venue where four great blues legends - Big Momma Thornton, Howlin' Wolf, Muddy Waters and Stevie Ray Vaughn - are reminiscing about the ups and downs of their careers while waiting for the "new guy" to show up. They are eager to give him advice about meeting - 'The Boss.' The new guy - B.B. King - arrives and what ensues is a blues concert that is heaven sent! Blue Heaven is guaranteed to heal the soul!

Tickets are available at www.blackensemble.org, (773) 769-4451 or at the Black Ensemble Theater Box Office, 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago. Performances run Fridays at 7:00 p.m., Saturdays at 3:00 and 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Preview tickets are $50.00 and regular tickets are $55.00.

In addition to Black Ensemble Theater's regular season, a number of special events will be presented during the year, including: Black Ensemble's BPI (Black Playwrights Initiative) Presents: The Black Playwrights Festival April 25 - May 1, 2022

Black Ensemble Theater Presents: Fridays on the Green (A Musical Celebration) Fridays in July (July 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2022) Black Ensemble's BPI (Black Playwrights Initiative) Presents: Sex in the Summer in the City Summer Series August 23 - 27, 2022 Black Ensemble's Christmas Cabaret December 10, 11, 17 and 18, 2022.

Visit www.BlackEnsembleTheater.org or call 773-769-4451 for more information.