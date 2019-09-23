Belmont Theater District Celebrates October 'Month Of Theater' With Specialty Programming And Discounts

The Belmont Theater District (BTD), Chicago's largest theater district located in the Lakeview West and Lakeview East neighborhoods, hosts a celebration of theater for the month of October 2019. The Belmont Theater District acts as an advocate to create, promote and strengthen the diverse artistic offerings of the Lakeview West and Lakeview East neighborhoods to its residents and visitors.

The ongoing programming available at the diverse mix of theaters is perfect for Chicago's 1.5 million theatergoers. With boundaries from Lake Michigan to Ravenswood Avenue and Diversey Avenue to Irving Park Road, the BTD has more than 50 unique theaters and theater companies located within a one-mile radius and over 150 shows playing every week.

"This program was such a success last year that we wanted to bring it back. During October, we shine the spotlight on the rich offerings of the The Belmont Theater District and its partners," said Dillon Goodson, executive director of the West Lakeview Chamber of Commerce. "We look forward to the local community as well as people from all over Chicago coming to the Belmont Theater District and experiencing all of its aspects."

"The Belmont Theater District is growing each year. It is more than just theaters and traditional ideas of entertainment; there are restaurants, music venues and more partners wanting to be a part of the BTD" said Maureen Martino, executive director at the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce. "There is something for everyone here - from comedy to concerts to improv to family fare."

Throughout the month of October, the BTD will be offering a number of special programs and promotions from the area's participating theater partners. A sampling of new shows and limited-edition offerings are outlined below, with most discounts redeemable through use of the code BTDMOT at checkout. Detailed listings and ticket info available at https://btdchicago.com/shows/

ComedySportz Chicago

Open Run

ComedySportz Theater Chicago, 929 W Belmont Ave

https://www.cszchicago.com

773-549-8080

ComedySportz is the longest-running, game-based, short form improv comedy show in the comedy capital of the world, perfect for all ages, offering comedy for everyone! ComedySportz's interactive format is emceed by a referee overseeing a hilarious battle of wits between the home team, the blue Downtown Chicago Bosses, and the "visiting" red team, scored by live keyboard music and rocking popular music between scenes! Using audience suggestions and willing volunteers, our professional players create short games, scenes and songs on the spot, and the winner is determined by the Applause-o-Meter and your laughs. Halloween weekend will be a special Halloween version of the show complete with costumes, candy and surprises!

Hitch*Cocktails

Open Run

Annoyance Theatre, 851 W Belmont Ave

Every Friday

Tickets: $20; $15 for students

There could be murder, car chases, gun play, beautiful women, exciting music and drinks - plenty of drinks.

Burlesque is Gore

Annoyance Theatre, 851 W Belmont Ave

Every Friday thru Oct. 25

Tickets: $18 - 24

Burlesque is More is happy to present their first-ever Halloween special Burlesque Is Gore! These sexy, funny, body-positive ladies are ready to spook and delight through comedic monologues and neo-classic burlesque. Please join us Friday's at 8 p.m. at The Annoyance Theatre and see these salacious witches as they fright and excite you.*

*Burlesque is More is an 18 years old and older show. Valid ID is required. Any persons under the age of 18 wishing to watch Burlesque is More must be accompanied by their legal guardian throughout their visit. By entering this site and purchasing tickets to one of our performances you agree that all members of your party are over the age of 18 years or that they will be accompanied by their legal guardian who approves of them seeing burlesque content. Absolutely all tickets purchased are non-refundable.

Remy Bumppo

Howards End

Theater Wit, 1229 W Belmont Ave

Thru Oct. 5

Tickets: $32.75 - 62.75

At the dawn of the 20th century, the independent Schlegel sisters seek to change the world. E.M. Forster's beloved classic novel is now an enthralling world premiere adaptation by Chicago playwright Douglas Post. Experience the journeys of three different families as they search for love, purpose, and connection against the tide of class, money, and sex.

American Blues Theater

Five Presidents

Stage 773, 1225 W Belmont Ave

Thru Oct. 19

Tickets: $19 - 39

There was only one day in history when all five of these U.S. Presidents were in the same room at the same time: the holding room prior to entering the memorial service for President Richard Nixon.

Shattered Globe Theatre

Be Here Now

Theater Wit, 1229 W Belmont Ave

Through October 19

Tickets: $15 - 41

Bari, an atheist and misanthrope, loses her job teaching nihilism in NYC and ends up working in a fulfillment center in her small hometown. Her empathetic co-workers push her toward yoga, meditation, and a blind date in the pursuit of happiness. But recently, her recurring headaches have gotten more intense, manifesting as ecstatic and almost religious experiences-and they are changing her entire outlook. She's almost... happy! When she finds out that these rapturous headaches may be killing her, Bari needs to choose: does she live a shortened, joyful life-or does she risk a return to her past life of misery. Be Here Now takes audiences on a hilarious and poignant quest for meaning in modern life.

Eclectic Full Contact Theatre

Richard III by William Shakespeare

Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N Southport Ave

Oct. 1 - Nov. 3

Tickets: $22 - 32

Before the Game of Thrones, there was this masterpiece. Will Richard stop at nothing to reach the pinnacle of power? Will he act unethically, unlawfully? Deceive, seduce, even commit murder? Meet the unlikely man who schemed so cleverly (and bloodily), we're still talking about him today.

Theatre L'Acadie

70 Scenes of Halloween

Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N Southport Ave

Sept. 26 - Oct. 13

Tickets: $22

The turbulent tale abandons linear narrative in favor of 70 brief scenes played out of order, resulting in a wild, dreamlike ride that blends realism with psychological surprise and humor. Partners become wolves and phantoms in this domestic drama about a marriage dying of familiarity. Their haunted home offers a weirdly comical and thought-provoking glimpse into the nature of relationships. Recommended 13 years and up.

Glitterati Productions

Who Killed Joan Crawford?

Athenaeum Theatre

2936 N Southport Ave

Oct. 4 - Nov. 10

Tickets: $31 - 38

On a dark stormy night, five men arrive at a cabin for a soap star's surprise birthday party. Each guest has been asked to dress as the birthday boy's favorite actress, Joan Crawford, in one of her signature roles - and the results aren't pretty. As they wait for the star, the five "Joans" begin drinking and dishing, dark secrets emerge, and soon there's one Joan less... and then another... Who Killed Joan Crawford?!

The Golden Ratio Live

Athenaeum Theatre

2936 N Southport Ave

Saturday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m.

Tickets: $23 - 28

The Golden Ratio Live show brings your favorite squad of golden retrievers from TheGoldenRatio4 podcast on stage with Jen, GR Mom, joined as always by GR Dad. We'll spend an evening sharing secret stories of the dogs and humans plus a crazy Florida Man story for good measure.

Lakeview Orchestra

Stravinsky's "Firebird Suite"

Athenaeum Theatre

2936 N Southport Ave

Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $21 - 26

Lakeview Orchestra opens the 2019/2020 season with works by Stravinsky, Grainger, Hindemith, and Haydn, featuring Chicago Symphony Orchestra trumpeter Tage Larsen.

ZAZ

Athenaeum Theatre

2936 N Southport Ave

Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $35 - 75

ZAZ (born Isabelle Geffroy) has been compared to the likes of Edith Piaf, Yves Montand and Ella Fitzgerald and her signature voice is celebrated all over the world - from South America to Japan, Germany to Eastern Europe, Russia to Mexico and Spain to Canada to name a few. In 2011, ZAZ joined the Les Enfoirés charity ensemble, and has created the project Zazimut to develop and promote projects for a society more respectful of life in all its forms.

Pop-Up Magazine

The Escape Issue

Athenaeum Theatre

2936 N Southport Ave

Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $27 - 32

Pop-Up Magazine is a touring "live magazine" show, created for a stage, a screen, and a live audience. Contributors tell vivid, new, multimedia stories accompanied by illustration, animation, photography, and an original score performed onstage by our musical collaborators, Magik*Magik Orchestra.

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

Athenaeum Theater

2936 N Southport Ave

Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $35 - 75

"The record is, first and foremost, a piece of story-telling - a history record, if you will, a pretty traditional folk approach. I didn't actually set out to write exclusively about women." - Frank Turner

Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin

Athenaeum Theater

2936 N Southport Ave

Friday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $55 - 200

Carpenter and Colvin-longtime friends for over 30 years- will appear on stage together as an intimate acoustic duo, swapping songs and sharing stories. These special shows will feature the acclaimed songwriters performing material from their vast catalogues as well as some of their favorite songs.

The Conspirators

Accidental Death of a Black Motorist

Athenaeum Theater

2936 N Southport Ave

Chicago, Illinois, 60657

Oct. 24 - Nov. 23

Tickets: $12-25

Updated and adapted from Dario Fo's modern classic, Accidental Death of an Anarchist, Accidental Death of a Black Motorist drops the story right smack in the middle of one of America's worst abuses of power. A crazy, maniacal actor infiltrates police headquarters posing as the State's Attorney and gets the bad cops to unwittingly confess the truth behind their victim's "accidental" death.

Directo Productions/Awesome Company

Paris! The Show

Athenaeum Theater

2936 N Southport Ave

Thursday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $28-48

This spectacular evening is a vibrant tribute to the greatest French songs of the post-war years, exporting the charm and essence of PARIS for the whole world to enjoy. Thrilling casting and exquisite scenic design transport us to Montmartre and the stages of the great Parisian cabarets of the time, presenting a repertoire of the greatest songs of Edith Piaf, Charles Aznavour, Jaques Brel, Maurice Chevalier, Lucienne Boyer, Charels Trenet, Josephine Baker, and Yves Montand.

Saint Sebastian Players

Our Town

St. Bonaventure

1625 W Diversey Ave

October 25 - November 17

Tickets: $18 - $25

A sweet yet poignant drama that is a microcosm of the life cycle, Our Town portrays the everyday lives of the citizens of the fictional American town Grover's Corners, holding up a mirror to early 20th century life that still speaks volumes of truths about the way we live today.

The Book Cellar

Bleak Creek Conversations with Rhett & Link

Athenaeum Theater

2936 N Southport Ave

Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $39 - $150

See Rhett & Link discuss their new novel, The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek, live on stage! All guests will receive a copy of the new book with their ticket!

SPECIAL OFFERINGS AND EVENTS FOR OCTOBER FROM BELMONT THEATER DISTRICT PARTNERS

Annoyance Theatre & Bar: Continues its 32-year tradition of October fan-favorite Splatter Theater and presents a sequel this year,

I Know What You Did Last Splatter.

Annoyance offers $5 off on tickets for these shows with the code BTDSHT19 at its site TheAnnoyance.com.

Blue Man Group: Blue Man Group will be presenting its 6th annual sensory-friendly show Sunday, October 6 at 4 p.m. at Briar Street Theatre!

Blue Man Group Chicago recently debuted new moments which means it is a great time to reconnect with the Blue Men.

At this performance, slight modifications will be made including:

Reduction of sound and light levels at various moments during the performance. Please note that strobe lighting is still used in the show.

Sound reducing headphones or earplugs available upon request.

Blue Men will limit the amount of "chair walking" and keep their approach to the audience more subdued.

Calming environment in the lobby for families seeking a break from the excitement.

All tickets will be sold at a discounted price of $44 each (regularly $69 - $99) and $5 from every ticket purchased will be donated to local autism charities.

Briar Street Theatre is located at 3133 N Halsted, Chicago, IL 60657. Parking is available for $15 cash in the lot on the south side of the building. Tickets at BlueMan.com.

For information on how to redeem tickets, visit https://btdchicago.com/shows/. For more information on the Belmont Theater District, please visit www.BTDChicago.com.





