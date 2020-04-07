Belmont Theater District Announces Virtual Happenings

The Belmont Theater District (BTD), Chicago's largest theater district located in the Lakeview West and Lakeview East neighborhoods, is offering a wide variety of entertainment options all ONLINE throughout spring. Belmont Theater District is sponsored and maintained by the Lakeview Chamber of Commerce and the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce.

"The members of the Belmont Theater District have been actively working with us, the Lakeview Chamber of Commerce, and one another to be the go-to outlet for finding entertainment and celebrating the arts virtually while we all adapt to social distancing measures and the effects of COVID-19," said Courtney Smith, Marketing Coordinator and Belmont Theater District representative from the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce.

"The offerings are so diverse and appropriate for different ages that anyone can find something. We are all experiencing some level of uncertainty and we are encouraging people to support the arts however they can. Going digital also allows theaters an opportunity to reach new audiences who may not be familiar with the Belmont Theater District and its members," added Nicole McLellan, Community Development Manager of the Lakeview Chamber of Commerce.

Productions include (in alphabetical order by company name):

NOTE: Event details may change without notice, please go to BTDChicago.com for the most up to date listings and information.

Annoyance Theater

OUT OF TOUCH

TheAnnoyance.com

Join our 'QuaranTeam' in our effort to stay creative and stay alive. A cast and crew of 9 people spent 10 days living in quarantine together in the theatre creating a show while live-streaming the process to raise money to help pay staff, cover the costs of the project, and secure the future of the theatre.

FREE - Donations welcome

Chicago Playback Theatre Ensemble

Playback Theatre Show

Monday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m.

ChicagoPlaybackTheatre.com

Everyone has a story to tell. What if you could tell your story and watch it come to life before your eyes? At Playback Theatre, actors guide audience members in sharing their own memories and experiences which are then brought to life by the actors using improv, movement, and music - only this time, our stage will be virtual using Zoom. Tell us your own story, or simply sit back and watch a night of storytelling like you've never seen before.

Pay What You Can - donations welcome

ComedySportz

Virtual ComedySportz

Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30p.m.; Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30p.m.

Available on Zoom

cszchicago.com

ComedySportz has taken their critically acclaimed show to the screen with a hilarious virtual match! Staying true to the traditional format, the virtual match features two teams and a ref who compete for your laughs! Using the ever-popular Zoom platform, audience members can participate with suggestions and vote for their favorite games and favorite team.

FREE - donations welcome

ComedySportz

Virtual Vino Veritas

Every other Wednesday April 8 and 22 at 7 p.m.

Available on Zoom

cszchicago.com

Join Susan Haarman and two of Chicago's best storytellers as they share stories whilst enjoying a glass (or three) of wine. We recommend you bring your favorite bottle of...whatever and gather around the virtual campfire to hear some top-notch stories in our debut of Virtual Vino Veritas.

FREE - donations welcome

ComedySportz

ReCeSz

Monday - Friday 12 p.m.-12:30 p.m.

Available on Zoom

cszchicago.com

Led by our team of Training Center teachers, CSz Theater Chicago is offering a free 30-minute break in the homeschool day, to play, imagine, and move around with other kids at noon, Monday through Friday. Each ReCeSz ends with a popular dance party to wiggle all that indoor energy right out!

FREE - donations welcome

ComedySportz

Spring Break Camp Kah-Mah-Dee

April 6 - 10 & April 20 - 24 from 9 a.m. -11 p.m. OR 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Available on Zoom

cszchicago.com

During the various Chicagoland Spring Breaks, ComedySportz is offering a Virtual Spring Break camp for students ages 8-18. Covering topics of scene and character work, famed ComedySportz games, and the ever-popular stand-up comedy- there is something for every kid to enjoy! Get ready to logon to Camp Kah-Mah-Dee every day to collaborate with students from across the city.

Cost: $100

Eclectic Full Contact Theatre

Throwing Shade Podcast

Every Wednesday

Available on RedCircle, Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, and Google

Eclectic-Theatre.com

Chicago, 1934, in a city rife with crime and corruption, a hero emerges. The Shade, who rushes in where fools fear to tread...with predictable results. Luckily for Chicago, there's the Vamp, female crimefighter replete with all the skill and talent the Shade lacks. Can the Shade save Chicago from crime? Can the Vamp save The Shade from himself?

FREE

Laugh Factory

Live Comedy

Every day at 12 p.m.

youtube.com/user/TheLaughFactory

The World Famous Laugh Factory has been recognized as "the #1 comedy club in the country" by such high-profile media as USA Today. With southern California locations in Hollywood (its original Sunset Boulevard locale) and Long Beach (opened in 2008), comedy's top stars, as well as today's brightest emerging talent, shine on its legendary stage.

FREE

Music Box Theatre

Music Box Direct

MusicBoxFilms.com

Available to stream on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and online

Music Box Direct, the streaming service platform of Music Box Films, offers over a hundred titles including acclaimed films and TV series from around the world. Available to stream on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and online.

Otherworld Theatre Company

Stupid Shakespeare's PickleRickicles

OtherWorldTheatre.org

Available online on Patreon Recommended for Ages 16 years +

Enjoy a recording of the recently closed production of Stupid Shakespeare's PickleRickicles: It's just Pericles with Rick and Morty characters. The bard's most convoluted play, Pericles, gets an intergalactic spin.

Recommended for Ages 16 years +

Access all stage production recordings: $5

Otherworld Theatre Company

Super Richard World III

Available online on Patreon

OtherWorldTheatre.org

Enjoy a recording of Stupid Shakespeare's Super Richard World III. Nominated for Chicago Reader's Best New Play 2019. Set in the Mushroom Kingdom, Duke Luigi and Bowserham scheme against Mario and Princess Peach. Meanwhile Diddy Kong sails the high seas to come reclaim his father's throne. A tale of deception and vengeance, "Super Richard World III" decimates the context of the Bard's most famous history play and replaces it with 90 minutes of smiles.

Access all stage production recordings: $5

Otherworld Theatre Company

Medusa Undone

Available online on Patreon

OtherWorldTheatre.org

Enjoy a recording of Otherworld Theatre's production of Medusa Undone. Before she was one of the greatest mythical monsters of all time, Medusa was a kind, beautiful sea-nymph in Athena's service. Unparalleled in both her beauty and devotion to the Gods, Medusa catches the eye of the charming but narcissistic Poseidon. Interested only in the passions of the spirit, and not the flesh, Medusa has no choice but to reject the greedy God. She not only suffers violence at the hand of Poseidon, but also unknowingly incites a deep-seated jealousy in Athena, with horrific and disturbing consequences. Medusa Undone explores the social problem of rape culture, our tendency to victim blame, and the great injustice suffered by female victims of abuse of all kinds.

Access all stage production recordings: $5

Otherworld Theatre Company

Improvised Dungeons and Dragons

Every Sunday at 7 p.m.

Available online on YouTube

OtherWorldTheatre.org

Enjoy a pre-recorded, brand new performance of Improvised Dungeons and Dragons. Improvised Dungeons and Dragons brings classic table top RPGs to life in this 90 minute improvised show! Each week, the audience selects a core cast of adventurers to embark on an epic quest guided by a guest Dungeon Master! Watch as heroes endure triumph and tragedy, romance and revenge, all while reckoning with the whims of the almighty D20!

FREE

Otherworld Theatre Company

Theatre of Ted Digital Open Mic

Every Saturday from 5 - 7 p.m.

OtherWorldTheatre.org

Available online on Facebook

Everyone may submit 3-5 minute video performances to james@otherworldtheatre.org to be featured on our Theatre of Ted Digital Open Mic. This isn't limited to comedy; all performance art welcome!

FREE

Theater Wit

Teenage Dick

Through Sunday, April 19

Theater Wit

Now is the winter of discontent made glorious summer at Roseland High. Theater's most famous disabled character comes to Theater Wit like you've never seen him before-in the vicious, no-holds barred brutal politics of high school. Richard, picked on because of his cerebral palsy (and his semi-creepy tendency to monologue), is determined to become class president.

Remote view tickets: $28

TimeLine Theatre

Kill Move Paradise

Through Sunday, April 19

Timelinetheatre.com

Enjoy a recording of TimeLine Theatre's Chicago premiere of James Ijames' Kill Move Paradise that was unfortunately cut short on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Torn from the world they know without warning, Isa, Daz, Grif, and Tiny discover themselves stuck in a nebulous waiting room in the afterlife. While balancing the reality of their past and the uncertainty of their future, their souls try to find peace from senseless action and hope in the life they left behind. Inspired by the ever-growing list of slain unarmed black men and women, Kill Move Paradise is a portrait of those lost-not as statistics, but as heroes who deserve to be seen for the splendid beings they are. In conjunction with remote view performances, TimeLine is offering three opportunities for patrons who have already viewed the production to gather via Zoom online video conference with members of the Kill Move Paradise artistic team, including playwright James Ijames, director Wardell Julius Clark, TimeLine Artistic Director PJ Powers, and dramaturg Jared Bellot. These discussions are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 6; Tuesday, April 14; and Wednesday, April 22; and will last for one hour.

Remote view tickets: $25

ABOUT THE BELMONT THEATER DISTRICT

The Belmont Theater District acts as an advocate to create, promote, and strengthen the diverse artistic offerings of the Lakeview West and Lakeview East neighborhoods to its residents and visitors.

The ongoing programming available at the diverse mix of theaters is perfect for Chicago's 1.5 million theatergoers. With boundaries from Lake Michigan to Ravenswood Avenue and Diversey Avenue to Irving Park Road, the BTD has more than 50 unique theaters and theater companies located within a one-mile radius and over 150 shows playing every week. The Belmont Theater District is a collaboration between the Lakeview Chamber of Commerce and the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce acting in partnership with local theaters and businesses, with additional support from SSAs #8, #17 and #27.

For more information on the Belmont Theater District, please visit www.BTDChicago.com or follow along on social media via Twitter @BelmontThtrDist, or @BelmontTheaterDistrict on Facebook and Instagram.





