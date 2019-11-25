BWW TV: Take a Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Aurora's Paramount Theatre

Great dancing candlesticks! Just wait to see what Aurora's Paramount Theatre has in store for Disney's Beauty and the Beast, November 13, 2019-January 19, 2020 at the beautiful Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in Aurora.

Take a look at footage from the production below!

i??The Beast, Belle and everyone's favorite enchanted castle characters from one of our most beloved animated films will come to incredible new life at Paramount, ready to thrill, entertain and amaze young and old alike.

Per usual, Paramount has big plans for Beauty and the Beast, with a blockbuster production sure to ignite imaginations, enthrall senses, excite emotions and literally open pages to so much possibility. Entire families will be enchanted by classic song-and-dance numbers like "Be Our Guest," "Belle" and "Beauty and the Beast."

Returning to direct and co-choreograph her fourth holiday season spectacular in a row is Paramount's Amber Mak, hot on the heels of last season's The Wizard of Oz, which earned her Jeff nominations for Best Musical/Large and Best Director, her eye-popping Elf The Musical, and her puppet-filled The Little Mermaid before that.

i??Paramount favorite Paul-Jordan Jansen, who won hearts last season as the Cowardly Lion in The Wizard of Oz, and earned the Jeff Award for Best Actor in a Musical as Sweeney Todd in 2017, also returns as the Beast.

Making her Chicago debut as Belle is Beth Stafford Laird, a veteran of the first national tours of Anastasia, Newsies and Ghost The Musical, and the international tour of Beauty and the Beast.

Celebrate the power and wonder of live theater at the majestic Paramount where a two-story Christmas tree and spectacular lobby also await, decorated to create memories for a lifetime.

Single tickets are $36 to $74. For tickets, visit paramountaurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast is recommended for ages 5 and up for including some scary moments.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories