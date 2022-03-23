BWW Review: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS at Theo Ubique

Once upon a time in a kingdom far away, there was a story that turned the traditional idea of a princess on its head long before Moana and Elsa came onto the scene. Once Upon a Mattress is that story. This 1959 show originally starring the great Carol Burnett brings to life Hans Christian Andersen's classic The Princess and the Pea with a modern (and saucy!) twist. Evanston's Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre knocked this witty show out the park with its intimate setting that immersed the audience in the action.

Opening the show with a powerful ballad was Jasmine Lacy Young in the role of the Poet. Her strong voice boomed through the small theatre and truly set the stage for an enjoyable night. Her counterpart, the Jester (Michael Ashford) had the most brilliant facial expressions of any character in the performance, and his fancy footwork in "Very Soft Shoes" was nothing short of dazzling. Perfectly cast in the role of King Sextimus was Andrew Fortman. Though mute for the majority of the performance, Fortman had no trouble conveying any idea, thought or expression- the mark of an exquisite actor. The King's character requires such a precise delivery of movements and pantomime which Fortman perfectly executed. The number "The Minstrel, the Jester, and I" was one of the most entertaining numbers of the evening, performed by this hilarious trio.

My reasons must be clear- if you see this show, you will fall in love with a girl named Sonia! Sonia Goldberg wowed the audience in the role of Princess Winnifred (or simply Fred). Her confidence, extraordinary belt and ability to play off each of the various characters was unmatched. Both my guest and I agreed that there was something incredibly familiar about Goldberg, a natural charisma that worked in her favor as it took no time at all to convince the kingdom (and audience) that she was "the one." Goldberg's ability to play such a dynamic heroine is a testament to her skills as a performer. Brava!

Playing Fred's love interest Prince Dauntless was none other than August Forman. Forman masterfully showed us the incredible nuanced transformation of this timid mama's boy turned brave and dashing prince. At times happy-go-lucky and at times full of boyish determination, Forman was perpetually entertaining to watch. Goldberg and Forman were especially impressive in the company number "Song of Love" as Forman sang while Goldberg performed many an impressive feat, from singing to wrestling to drinking everyone under the table.

Parker Guidry and Michael Metcalf (Lady Larken and Sir Harry, respectively) had magnetic stage chemistry as their story made up the B plot of this musical. "In a Little While" was charmingly delivered with equal parts joyful expectation and winsome love. Metcalf's ultra-campy deep and majestic voice had the crowd in stitches all night!

Reigning above the action was Queen Aggravarian, played by Anne Sheridan Smith. Her domineering nature had half the kingdom scared stiff, though she proved to be no match for Fred. Her relationship with Prince Dauntless was possibly a little too realistic for anyone who has dealt with a difficult mother (or mother-in-law). Smith's wry smile and almost elegant superiority complex made her an excessively entertaining fixture of the show.

The fabulous ensemble (Nathe Rowbotham, Peter Ruger, Laura Sportiello, Sarah J. Patin) was the pièce de resistance of Once Upon a Mattress at Theo Ubique. Each one brought their own flair and energy to the performance. The company number Spanish Panic was as robust as it was invigorating, featuring a whimsical choreography by J Alan (doubling as the Wizard- color me impressed!). Director Landree Fleming delivered this gem of a show by keeping it fast-paced without sacrificing one bit of its cleverness.

Though this enchanting performance was practically perfect, I must say that the one disappointing element was the lack of a stack of mattresses! Although it would be undoubtedly difficult to pull off in a small space, I consider it to be part of the spectacle necessary to this show. Nonetheless, the way Princess Winifred's test made use of the limited space was creative and still fun to watch.

Delightful costumes permeated this show, featuring swamp-esque attire for Fred, sharp and royal trappings for Dauntless and Aggravarian, and a glittering gown for Larken. Lighting was well done and properly fit the mood for each scene. Before seeing this performance I would have said that the limited space of Theo Ubique was not sufficient for such a grand musical, but I was proven wrong! The intimate setting worked well and allowed me to see this show in a whole new light. Finally, the live musicians- often my favorite part of a show- did not disappoint. This high-energy crew delivered a non-stop gorgeous cascade of music that was a joy to listen to.

Theo Ubique brings a timeless classic new life with a wickedly funny cast. Run, don't walk, to this fantastic show!

Once Upon a Mattress runs through May 1st at Theo Ubique in Evanston. Tickets can be purchased here.