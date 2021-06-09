BWW Review: Lyric Opera's THE NEW CLASSICS Free Streaming Concert

In over a year without live theater, what I've missed most is the razzle dazzle of musicals. If you're looking for something to help fill that show tunes void, look no further than Lyric Opera's THE NEW CLASSICS streaming concert. While Lyric was evidently not able to present a full-scale, grand musical production as part of their "Broadway at Lyric" series this year, THE NEW CLASSICS captures the elegance - and, of course, showcases the talent - that goes along with those stagings.



With music direction from David Chase, THE NEW CLASSICS brings accomplished Broadway performers Gavin Creel , Nikki Renée Daniels, and Norm Lewis to the Lyric space. They're joined virtually by Amanda Castro, Jenn Gambatese, Jo Lampert, and Heath Saunders from New York City - all veterans of the "Broadway at Lyric" stage. Creel, Daniels, and Lewis perform from a makeshift cabaret stage that was constructed backstage at the Lyric. This gives the concert a magical insider vibe, but the film production quality and the staging are as polished as one would expect from Lyric.



THE NEW CLASSICS refers to the concert's new old-fashioned line-up of Broadway numbers, the majority of which come from composers from the second wave of Broadway icons. That is to say, the disciples of that defining duo of American musical theater, Rodgers and Hammerstein. Rodgers and Hammerstein themselves do figure into the program; Saunders gives a refreshing, wistful performance of "Something Wonderful" from THE KING AND I.



Lyric Opera has assembled a remarkable talent line-up. Suffice it to say, all the performers are at the top of their game. Obviously, they all have superb vocal command. They also show us why they are so successful as musical theater talents. Each song has so much raw emotion and freshness to it, even as the concert presents songs that will likely be familiar to viewers.The concert features numbers from the likes of Adam Guettel, Jason Robert Brown, Jeanine Tesori and more. Smartly, Chase groups the songs into four iconic musical theater categories - songs about characters at crossroads, love songs, songs of transformation, and songs of optimism. It's a lovely organizing principle, reinforcing many of the reasons for which audiences turn to musical theater and the strong emotions these songs can evoke.

Lyric Opera's THE NEW CLASSICS is a beautiful reminder of musical theater's enduring power and also of the formidable talent and emotional experiences we all have to enjoy when musicals return to the stage.A few highlights: Creel's gender-flipped rendition of "Popular" is one of the most charming things I've watched recently. Though many of us may have Kristin Chenoweth's original rendition seared into our brains, Creel makes the song all his own. Daniels brings new life to "Dear Theodosia" from HAMILTON, and she makes the song's revelation about becoming a first time parent feel immediate and powerful. Lewis fully embodies the yearning of William Finn's "I'd Rather Be Sailing." Gambatese makes Millie Dillmount's arc towards love feel like a brand-new discovery with "Gimme Gimme." Lampert beautifully captures the melancholic nostalgia of "Omar Sharif" from THE BAND'S VISIT. And Castro closes out with flair (and tap dancing) in her take on Andrew Lippa's "Raise the Roof."

Stream Lyric Opera's THE NEW CLASSICS free beginning on Thursday, June 10 at 7pm CST. Visit LyricOpera.org/NewClassics for more information and streaming details.

Review by Rachel Weinberg

Photos by Kyle Flubacker