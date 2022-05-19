BWW Interview: Loose Cattle's Michael Cerveris & Kimberly Kaye Discuss New Album, Chicago Show & HBO's 'The Guilded Age'

Michael Cerveris is a singer/songwriter and guitarist who's toured the US and UK as a guitarist for Bob Mould, but also happens to have been declared "possibly the most versatile actor on Broadway" by Playbill magazine, while The Wall Street Journal suggested he "might just be the best musical-theater performer we have." A veteran of performances at Chicago's Goodman Theatre, Northlight Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, and several seasons of Sondheim at Ravinia, Cerveris' last previous singer-songwriter performances in Chicago were at the celebrated Schuba's Tavern in 2004 on tour for his first solo record, Dog Eared, and a stop in early 2020 at Evanston's Wine Goddess Cafe. Cerveris and bandmate Kimberly Kaye will be bringing the songs of their americana/y'allternative/amerikinda band Loose Cattle to SPACE in Evanston on Sunday, May 22nd at 1pm.

BWW's Kevin Pollack recently sat down with Michael and Kimberly to talk about their new album, Heavy Lifting, HBO's The Guilded Age, and their upcoming Chicago show.

For more information about SPACE in Evanston, visit www.evanstonspace.com

For more information on Loose Cattle, visit www.loosecattleband.com

Performance Details:

May 22nd 2022

1pm

Evanston SPACE

1245 Chicago Avenue

Evanston, IL 60202

Tickets $30/35

(847) 492-8860