BTE Adds American Sign Language For 2019-2020 Season

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble (BTE), the professional Equity company in residence at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, is adding American Sign Language (ASL) to one performance of each of the three productions in its 2019-2020 Three-Play Season. ASL is the predominant sign language of Deaf communities in the United States and English-speaking parts of Canada

The ASL performances will take place on Thursdays as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m.

"Holmes and Watson"

By Jeffrey Hatcher

Directed by Ron May

Tickets: $42

Three years following the mysterious "death" of Sherlock Holmes at Reichenbach Falls, there have been many who have claimed to be Holmes, all de-bunked as imposters by the faithful partner of the sleuth, Watson. Now three separate men insist that they are the famous sleuth, having survived that encounter at the Falls. Robyn Coffin (Cindy Hermann on "Chicago Fire") is featured in this is riveting and clever adventure from award winning playwright Hatcher who penned the screenplay to the 2015 film "Mr. Holmes."

Thursday, Feb. 20, 8 p.m.

"The Cake"

By Bekah Brunstetter

Directed by Steve Scott

Tickets: $42

Della's bakery in Winston-Salem, North Carolina is a landmark, largely because of the love and care Della takes in following recipes. When Jen, the girl she thinks of as her "goddaughter," returns from New York and asks Della to make her wedding cake, not for one bride but two, it is hard for Della to follow one of her tried and true set of instructions for a perfect outcome. Faith, family and food impact one another in the discovery that love is the key ingredient to any recipe in this timely play from a writer of NBC's hit "This is Us."

Thursday, May 21, 8 p.m.

"Naperville"

By Mat Smart

Directed by Kurt Naebig

Tickets: $42

It is Naperville, 2012. Anne works on a new project, T.C. is captaining the first shift as new manager and Candice and son Howard, back from Seattle, arrive at her favorite coffee spot: a Caribou. What follows is a day full of eccentricity, cups of coffee and affecting conversation creating a turning point that shows how community can add to your life. The New York Times says, "...everyone in this shop has a story, a loss, a regret, and Smart weaves their tales together adeptly." This funny and moving play is a heartwarming salute to the moment we discover a new definition of home.

ASL interpreters will be located near the stage for patrons who are deaf or hard of hearing, seated in an area of the theater that gives the best sight lines to follow the interpretation and the action on stage. To access reserved seating in view of the interpreters for a signed performance, call the box office at 630.942.4000 or 630.858.9692 (TDD) or visit AtTheMAC.org for additional information.

The mission of Buffalo Theatre Ensemble is to provide a forum in which artists, scholars, writers, students and community members explore new ideas and provocative issues through the production of high-quality theater for the enjoyment of its audiences. Since 1986 BTE has staged more than 117 productions. For more information about BTE visit btechicago.com.

BTE thanks the DuPage Foundation for their generous support in the reinstatement and continued operation of Buffalo Theatre Ensemble. BTE also thanks the Norm Woodel Inspiration Fund for its assistance in the rebirth and further development of Buffalo Theatre Ensemble.





