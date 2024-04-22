BLUE MAN GROUP Chicago Hosts Annual Sensory-Friendly Performance In September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In honor of Autism Acceptance Month, the Blue Man Group has announced the return of its annual sensory-friendly performance in Chicago on Sunday, September 15 at 4 p.m. Slight modifications will be made to the performance at the Briar Street Theatre (3133 N. Halsted) in order to create a sensory-friendly show that better accommodates individuals and families affected by autism.

“Blue Man Group's sensory-friendly performances are a beloved tradition for both our performers and audiences,” said Blue Man Group Chicago General Manager Jonathan Screnci. “We look forward to welcoming new and returning audiences to this special event on September 15.”

As part of the audience offerings for the sensory-friendly performance, the Briar Street Theatre will be transformed into a calming environment complete with bean bags, dim lighting and quiet corners for anyone seeking a sensory break from the excitement of the show. During the performance, sound levels will be reduced at select moments and noise reducing headphones will be available for individuals upon request.

Tickets to this special performance are now available for $49 with a portion of sales from every ticket purchased donated to the local autism advocacy organization Turning Pointe Autism Foundation. Established in 2007 in Naperville, Ill., Turning Pointe strives to raise the quality of educational support for children and young adults with autism. The organization creates opportunities and programs to educate individuals with autism through proven interventions to increase independence, encourage meaningful lifelong pursuits and enrich the community.

“The decision by Blue Man Group to reintroduce the sensory-friendly show last year after the pandemic was a fantastic gesture for our diverse community,” said Turning Pointe Advancement Director Barb Brauer. “We are grateful that they have chosen to make this adaptive show an annual tradition, showcasing their understanding and respect for diversity.”

For more information and tickets to Blue Man Group's sensory-friendly performance, visit https://www.blueman.com/chicago/sensory-friendly.

About Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 50 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. For more information, please visit www.blueman.com.

About Turning Pointe Autism Foundation

Established in 2007, Turning Pointe strives to raise the quality of educational support for children and young adults with autism. Turning Pointe creates opportunities and programs to educate individuals with autism through proven interventions to increase independence, encourage meaningful lifelong pursuits, and enrich the community. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, Turning Pointe relies on the partnership of volunteers, donors, school districts, and Employment Partners to build a thriving center for students learning with autism. www.turningpointeautismfoundation.org to learn more.