Review: SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Kokandy Productions

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Sunday in the Park with George is an immense vocal and visual masterpiece from composer/lyricist Stephen Sondheim and librettist James Lapine — and simultaneously an intimate portrait of two artists (both named George), struggling with creation and craft. It was a bold choice for Kokandy’s artistic director Derek Van Barham to stage such a huge musical in the tiny cabaret space at the Chopin Theater. Fortunately, Sondheim’s brilliant score and lyrics are gorgeously delivered in Kokandy’s version. And while most productions of Sunday have large pit orchestras, music director Nick Sula has beautifully arranged this Sunday for only five musicians — and it doesn’t feel like they miss a note. This production preserves the live music so integral to Sunday, and notably, the pattering, dot-like orchestrations in much of the music — a clever and powerful nod to George Seurat’s pointillist painting style.

Sunday is incredibly difficult to sing. Luckily, Kokandy’s ensemble sings this challenging score beautifully. The harmonies feel lush and resonate in the intimate space at the Chopin. I was deeply emotional during the show’s finale, a reprise of the title song “Sunday.” The voices of this ensemble blend together gorgeously.

The individual performances are delightful, too. Sunday can’t succeed without a talented performer in the role of George — and Kevin Webb answers the call. I was particularly struck by Webb’s performance of “The Day Off,” a number in which George observes his neighbors in the park — from the perspective of two dogs there. The song’s a little silly, but Webb leans into the impressions of his furry friends without becoming too much of a caricature. The number also speaks to George’s keen ability to observe his environment, while sometimes ignoring the people right in front of him. To that end, Missy Wise Vanderzee is spectacular as George’s frustrated lover and muse Dot. She plays Dot’s exasperation gorgeously, and she has a clear and resonant singing voice. Webb and Wise Vanderzee sound incredible together on the duets “We Do Not Belong Together” and “Move On” — two delectable bookends in Sondheim’s score.

Webb and Wise Vanderzee also make the convincing transformation from George/Dot to George II and his great grandmother Marie in the second act. I was extremely charmed by Wise Vanderzee’s commitment to playing Marie with a Southern accent. Wise Vanderzee transforms herself vocally and physically for the role. While Webb adopts many of the same mannerisms across both parts, he brings on a unique exasperation as George II struggles to navigate the contemporary art world.



The ensemble colorfully renders the quirky characters in George and George II’s orbits.. Rachel Carreras has an especially beautiful voice, which she keenly deploys as the Nurse. Lauren Miller is lovely as the Old Lady and later art critic Blair Daniels. With a mannequin friend in tow, Jack Saunders is delightful as the Soldier. Since his friend never speaks, Saunders instead brings the mannequin almost everywhere with him.



While there’s a lot of invention and whimsy in this Sunday, the staging could use refinement. The main play space is a white platform, representative of a blank canvas. George and George II almost never move off the platform — a metaphor for artist’s block. While I understood the idea, it seemed too literal — particularly when Webb teeters off the edge of the platform. Likewise, the ensemble wanders about the stage for most of the show. Establishing George’s environment is key, but I wished for more solo moments onstage for George. This is profoundly a show about an artist’s interiority and the creation process, and I think more standalone moments for Webb would have hit that home.

Overall, I’m immensely impressed by the quality of the singing here. Sondheim’s score is complex, but for Sunday in the Park with George to really deliver on its emotional resonance, it needs to be note-perfect. The lead vocals and harmonies don’t disappoint. Hearing this ensemble come together in harmony is a transcendent experience, reminiscent of the art that George and George II desperately long to create.

Kokandy’s Sunday in the Park with George runs through November 1, 2026 in The Chopin Downstairs Studio, 1542 West Division. Tickets are $55.10 - $65.87, inclusive of fees.

Photo Credit: Evan Hanover

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