BETC's THE ROYALE Wins Big at the Henry Awards; Full List of Winners!

The 2023 Henry Awards were held last night, July 24, 2023.

This year, the Henry Awards were co-directed by Alicia “Lisa” Young (she/her) and Samwell Rose (they/them) with musical direction led by Alec Steinhorn and stage management led by Connie Lane.

Established in 2006, the Henry Awards honor artistic excellence during the past season and serves as one of the Colorado Theatre Guild's annual fundraising events. The awards were named for longtime local theatre producer Henry Lowenstein. Nominations are determined by assigned Henry Award judges attending shows submitted for consideration during the season.

Among the big winners of the evening were The Royale from BETC. Check out the full list below!

2022-23 Henry Award Winners

OUTSTANDING PLAY

“The Royale,” BETC

OUTSTANDING MUSICAL

“Into the Woods,” Arvada Center

DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Jada Suzanne Dixon, “The Royale,” BETC

DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Hunter Foster, “Jersey Boys,” Theatre Aspen

MUSICAL DIRECTION

Jordan Ortman, “Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A PLAY, TIER 1

Geoffrey Kent, “Much Ado About Nothing,” DCPA Theatre Company

ACTOR IN A PLAY, TIER 2

Lavour Addison, “The Royale,” BETC

ACTRESS IN A PLAY, TIER 1

Dana Green, “Much Ado About Nothing,” DCPA Theatre Company

ACTRESS IN A PLAY, TIER 2

Jessica Robblee, “The Belle of Amherst,” Clover & Bee Productions

ACTOR IN A MUSICAL, TIER 1

Mitchell Lewis, “Jersey Boys,” Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

ACTOR IN A MUSICAL, TIER 2 (TIE)

Miracle Myles, “Footloose,” Give 5 Productions and Parker Arts

Jeremy Rill, “Footloose,” Give 5 Productions and Parker Arts

ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL, TIER 1

Maiesha McQueen, “The Color Purple,” DCPA Theatre Company

GerRee Hinshaw discovered her own voice listening to her mom singing to Linda Ronstadt – and then joining in. On July 24, she won a Henry Award for her woek in her own original musical, "Raised on Ronstadt."

Courtesy Local Theater Company

ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL, TIER 2

GerRee Hinshaw, “Raised on Ronstadt,” Local Theater Company

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY, TIER 1 (TIE)

Sammy Gleason, “It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College

Michael Lee, “It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY, TIER 2

Cris Davenport, “The Royale,” BETC

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY, TIER 1

Alexis B. Santiago, “Quixote Nuevo,” DCPA Theatre Company

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY, TIER 2 (TIE)

Sarah Sheppard Shaver, “The Revolutionists,” Springs Ensemble Theatre

Alicia “Lisa” Young, “The Royale,” BETC

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL, TIER 1

Colin Alexander, “Disney's Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL, TIER 2 (TIE)

Jeffrey Parker, “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Cherry Creek Theatre

Carter Edward Smith, “Footloose,” Give 5 Productions and Parker Arts

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL, TIER 1

Adriane Leigh Robinson, “Damn Yankees,” Arvada Center

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL, TIER 2

Danielle Hermon, “Sound of Music,” Sasquatch Productions

ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE

“The Royale,” BETC

CHOREOGRAPHY

Jessica Hindsley, “Disney's Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center

OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY OR MUSICAL

“Hotter Than Egypt,” Written by Yussef El Guindi, DCPA Theatre Company

COSTUME, DESIGN TIER 1

Helen Q. Huang, “Quixote Nuevo,” DCPA Theatre Company

COSTUME DESIGN, TIER 2

Sarah Zinn, “The Royale,” BETC

LIGHTING DESIGN, TIER 1

Pablo Santiago, “Quixote Nuevo,” DCPA Theatre Company

LIGHTING DESIGN, TIER 2

Emily A. Maddox, “The Royale,” BETC

SCENIC DESIGN, TIER 1 (TIE)

Efren Degadillo Jr., “Quixote Nuevo,” DCPA Theatre Company

Brian Mallgrave, “Disney's Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center

SCENIC DESIGN, TIER 2

Colin Tugwell, “You Can't Take It With You,” Thunder River Theatre Company

SOUND DESIGN, TIER 1

David R. Molina, “Hotter Than Egypt,” DCPA Theatre Company

SOUND DESIGN, TIER 2

CeCe Smith, “The Royale,” BETC

YOUTH PERFORMER (TIE)

Jackson Baldwin, “A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol,” Steel City Theatre Company

Jacob L. Johnson, “A Christmas Story,” Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

Nolan McDowell, “The Addams Family,” Sasquatch Productions

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Jeffrey Nickelson, founder, Shadow Theatre