BETC's THE ROYALE Wins Big at the Henry Awards; Full List of Winners!

The 2023 Henry Awards were held last night, July 24, 2023.
This year, the Henry Awards were co-directed by Alicia “Lisa” Young (she/her) and Samwell Rose (they/them) with musical direction led by Alec Steinhorn and stage management led by Connie Lane.
Established in 2006, the Henry Awards honor artistic excellence during the past season and serves as one of the Colorado Theatre Guild's annual fundraising events. The awards were named for longtime local theatre producer Henry Lowenstein. Nominations are determined by assigned Henry Award judges attending shows submitted for consideration during the season.
Among the big winners of the evening were The Royale from BETC. Check out the full list below!
OUTSTANDING PLAY
“The Royale,” BETC
OUTSTANDING MUSICAL
“Into the Woods,” Arvada Center
DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Jada Suzanne Dixon, “The Royale,” BETC
DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Hunter Foster, “Jersey Boys,” Theatre Aspen
MUSICAL DIRECTION
Jordan Ortman, “Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A PLAY, TIER 1
Geoffrey Kent, “Much Ado About Nothing,” DCPA Theatre Company
ACTOR IN A PLAY, TIER 2
Lavour Addison, “The Royale,” BETC
ACTRESS IN A PLAY, TIER 1
Dana Green, “Much Ado About Nothing,” DCPA Theatre Company
ACTRESS IN A PLAY, TIER 2
Jessica Robblee, “The Belle of Amherst,” Clover & Bee Productions
ACTOR IN A MUSICAL, TIER 1
Mitchell Lewis, “Jersey Boys,” Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre
ACTOR IN A MUSICAL, TIER 2 (TIE)
Miracle Myles, “Footloose,” Give 5 Productions and Parker Arts
Jeremy Rill, “Footloose,” Give 5 Productions and Parker Arts
ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL, TIER 1
Maiesha McQueen, “The Color Purple,” DCPA Theatre Company
GerRee Hinshaw discovered her own voice listening to her mom singing to Linda Ronstadt – and then joining in. On July 24, she won a Henry Award for her woek in her own original musical, "Raised on Ronstadt."
Courtesy Local Theater Company
ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL, TIER 2
GerRee Hinshaw, “Raised on Ronstadt,” Local Theater Company
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY, TIER 1 (TIE)
Sammy Gleason, “It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College
Michael Lee, “It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” Fine Arts Center Theatre Company at Colorado College
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY, TIER 2
Cris Davenport, “The Royale,” BETC
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY, TIER 1
Alexis B. Santiago, “Quixote Nuevo,” DCPA Theatre Company
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY, TIER 2 (TIE)
Sarah Sheppard Shaver, “The Revolutionists,” Springs Ensemble Theatre
Alicia “Lisa” Young, “The Royale,” BETC
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL, TIER 1
Colin Alexander, “Disney's Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL, TIER 2 (TIE)
Jeffrey Parker, “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Cherry Creek Theatre
Carter Edward Smith, “Footloose,” Give 5 Productions and Parker Arts
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL, TIER 1
Adriane Leigh Robinson, “Damn Yankees,” Arvada Center
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL, TIER 2
Danielle Hermon, “Sound of Music,” Sasquatch Productions
ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE
“The Royale,” BETC
CHOREOGRAPHY
Jessica Hindsley, “Disney's Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center
OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY OR MUSICAL
“Hotter Than Egypt,” Written by Yussef El Guindi, DCPA Theatre Company
COSTUME, DESIGN TIER 1
Helen Q. Huang, “Quixote Nuevo,” DCPA Theatre Company
COSTUME DESIGN, TIER 2
Sarah Zinn, “The Royale,” BETC
LIGHTING DESIGN, TIER 1
Pablo Santiago, “Quixote Nuevo,” DCPA Theatre Company
LIGHTING DESIGN, TIER 2
Emily A. Maddox, “The Royale,” BETC
SCENIC DESIGN, TIER 1 (TIE)
Efren Degadillo Jr., “Quixote Nuevo,” DCPA Theatre Company
Brian Mallgrave, “Disney's Beauty and the Beast,” Arvada Center
SCENIC DESIGN, TIER 2
Colin Tugwell, “You Can't Take It With You,” Thunder River Theatre Company
SOUND DESIGN, TIER 1
David R. Molina, “Hotter Than Egypt,” DCPA Theatre Company
SOUND DESIGN, TIER 2
CeCe Smith, “The Royale,” BETC
YOUTH PERFORMER (TIE)
Jackson Baldwin, “A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol,” Steel City Theatre Company
Jacob L. Johnson, “A Christmas Story,” Breckenridge Backstage Theatre
Nolan McDowell, “The Addams Family,” Sasquatch Productions
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT
Jeffrey Nickelson, founder, Shadow Theatre
