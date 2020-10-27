BAMtheatre Presents THE WIZARD OF OZ and More Spring 2021

This fun-filled musical theatre program is perfect for kids in Grades K - 8 and is fitting for beginners as well as seasoned theatre performers.

After a successful and safe Fall of programming, BAMtheatre is re-upping and and adding to their line up of socially distant, in person programming. In response to the stay-at-home and social distancing orders implemented by the COVID-19 pandemic, BAMtheatre continues to creatively adapt its musical theatre programming while still providing exceptional, educational theatre experiences for students from elementary all the way through high school. The Spring line-up includes:

Broadway Kids presents THE WIZARD OF OZ

Every Saturday (Jan. 9 - March 21), three groups of students will meet over several weeks to study the fundamentals of musical theatre performance and also rehearse a condensed musical production - workshop style! This Spring, the program will tackle the classic musical THE WIZARD OF OZ! This fun-filled musical theatre program is perfect for kids in Grades K - 8 and is fitting for beginners as well as seasoned theatre performers.

Sing the Songs of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL!

On Mondays (Jan. 4 - March 5) this Spring, students will sing and dance along to their favorite hits from HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL. This program will include group and solo singing opportunities and will culminate in a final concert performance, though the performance may be virtual or pre-recorded depending on health and safety guidelines. Enrollment is limited to ensure the health and safety of all involve, and registration is open now. There is a class for students in Grades K - 2, and a class for students in Grades 3 - 6.

SKETCH: Improv Comedy!

Tuesdays (Jan. 5 - March 23), BAM students will be focusing on film acting and sketch comedy. This program will encompass learning integral and foundational improv and acting skills, while also stretching young performers to come up with their own sketch comedy show. This class will culminate in a final performance, though the performance may be virtual or pre-recorded depending on health and safety guidelines. Enrollment is limited to ensure the health and safety of all involved, and registration is open now. There is a class for students in Grades K - 2, and a class for students in Grades 3 - 6.

Disney's Greatest Hits - Show Choir

Newly added for Spring 2021, BAM has adapted their successful Virtual Show Choir program to in person. This class meets on Thursdays (Jan. 7 - April 1) and each show choir will learn the music and choreography to classic Disney songs. This program will include group and solo singing and dancing opportunities and will culminate in a final performance, though the performance may be virtual or pre-recorded depending on health and safety guidelines. Enrollment is limited to ensure the health and safety of all involved, and registration is open now. There is a class for students in Grades K - 4, and a class for students in Grades 5 - 8.

For additional information and to register for classes, visit www.bamtheatre.com.

