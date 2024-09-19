BACK HOME AGAIN: A TRIBUTE TO JOHN DENVER Announced At Raue Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Raue Center For The Arts will present "Back Home Again: A Tribute to John Denver" on Sunday, November 3 at 2 pm. This musical tribute to one of America's most beloved songwriters is led by Tom Becker, former The New Christy Minstrels member and a successful Nashville songwriter.

"Back Home Again" has been seen on a PBS Television Special and features Tom Becker and his band taking the audience on a journey through John Denver's songwriting, the songs that defined his life, and his passion for preserving the environment. From the upbeat "Thank God, I’m a Country Boy" to the tender "Annie’s Song" to the sweeping grandeur of "Rocky Mountain High", Tom Becker and his band effortlessly embody the warmth and humor of John Denver's music.

Tom Becker's fondness for John Denver's music began in his teenage years and led him to become a member of The New Christy Minstrels, touring the world with the group that John Denver worked with years earlier. After leaving the New Christy Minstrels, Tom moved to Nashville, where he began a successful career as a songwriter. He even wrote a John Denver-inspired song, "Sailor", which was selected as the Official Commemorative Song for the Navy Memorial dedication in Washington, DC.

"In this time of environmental concerns and Americans’ efforts to simplify their lives, it seems that John Denver’s music and message are even more relevant today, yet you rarely hear his music on the radio anymore," says Tom Becker. "I decided to continue John's legacy, assembled a band, and put together a show that inspires both long-time Denver fans and those who may be less familiar with his music."

Tickets for "Back Home Again" range from $40 to $49 and are available with prices starting at $28 for RaueNOW members. Becoming a RaueNOW Member provides a 30% discount on tickets, early access, reduced fees, easy exchanges, and more.

Comments