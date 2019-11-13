Ayn Rand's IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Will Be Performed by The Conspirators Under the Direction of Debbie Wasserman Schultz

The Conspirators invite you to end 2019 with a bang and Rand/Schultz! Chicago's favorite Neo-Commedians are happy as little elves to present Ayn Rand's "It's a Wonderful Life" as Performed by The Conspirators Under the Direction of Debbie Wasserman Schultz Written by Sid Feldman and directed by Wm. Bullion, Rand/Schultz is an hour-long cabaret satire that highlights the irreverent antics and punk-rock nihilistic tragicomedy The Conspirators are becoming known for. The show runs for TWO NIGHTS ONLY, Friday and Saturday, December 20-21 at 8:00 pm at The Charnel House, 3421 W. Fullerton Ave. in Chicago.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz is trying to keep her Holiday TV Special on the right track, despite the best efforts of the agents of progressive chaos. Her plucky acting troupe attempts to change the world through the valiant efforts of Satire! The Conspirators perform Rand/Schultz in their infamous neo-Commedia style called "The Style," and share the stage with invited cabaret acts (TBD). Stay for the X-mas party after!

Rand/Schultz has its origins in The Conspirators' 2018 hit The Deckchairs, or Make the Titanic Great Again as an amusing entertainment for DJ Drumpf and the Titanic's first-class passengers while the poor folks in steerage met their fate offstage. That short sketch has now been completely blown out of proportion and mixed with variety cabaret performers to create a high-energy, full evening of holiday mayhem.

The Conspirators will arrive to ruin Christmas fresh from their latest, Accidental Death of a Black Motorist, which closes November 23. Here's the good press:

Tickets ONLY $10 (suggested donation; we'll accept more!), available at the door. Reservations can be held by emailing witness@conspirewithus.org





