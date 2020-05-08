Art on theMART to Continue Facebook Livestream Series

Art on theMART, the world's largest digital art projection, will host the third installment of its Facebook livestream series on Wednesday, May 13 at 7 p.m. CT. This program was originally projected onto the façade of theMART in the summer of 2019.

The 30-minute program features three distinct components including projections of four iconic artworks from the Art Institute of Chicago's permanent collection by Georgia O'Keeffe, Georges-Pierre Seurat, Vincent van Gogh and Grant Wood; John Boesche's multi-part piece "7 soliloquies," highlighting seven prominent Chicago theater artists, including Sandra Delgado, Blair Thomas, and Mike Nussbaum in brief solo performances; and "Limelight Parade," a work created by theatermaker John Musial and Lucky Plush Artistic Director Julia Rhoads that fuses choreography with layered projection design.

Art on theMART will livestream additional programs from its archives on alternating Wednesdays, with the next livestream scheduled for May 27. Please note that the worksa??will not be projected onto the façade of theMART and only can be viewed through Facebook.a??a??Following thea??livestream, the program will be available for viewing ata??artonthemart.com/video.

Link to Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/878585725





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You