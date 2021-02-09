American Blues Theater Presents VALENTUNES This Friday

American Blues Theater has announced Valentunes, a benefit event as part of its ongoing music series, "The Garage." The online event on Friday February 12 at 7pm Central will feature favorite love songs of the American Blues Ensemble and Artistic Affiliates, sung by Dawn Bach, Audrey Billings, Matthew Brumlow, Dara Cameron, Austin Cook, Ian Paul Custer, Cisco Lopez, Michael Mahler, Camille Robinson, Editha Rosario, Zachary Stevenson, Denzel Tsopnang, Adrienne Walker, and Wandachristine.

Celebrate Valentine's with us - a little romantic, a little vengeful, and a whole lotta laughs. Hear songs from our American Blues artists' first love or first heartbreak. The one night only event, hosted by Cupid Ed Kross, is live and interactive with audience participation.

Tickets to the benefit performance are $50 and may be purchased at AmericanBluesTheater.com or (773) 654-3103. Space is limited and the production is expected to sell out.

"Nothing imprints on a young, impressionable mind quite like first love and first heartbreak. Songs surrounding this emotional rite of passage become a salve. The tune is kept on repeat in ecstasy and agony until it becomes an anthem to mark the time," comments Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside. "During this special event in The Garage series, our artists will share the songs associated with their first Big Loves. Their incredible talent broadcasting live from their homes into yours is our Valentine's gift to you."