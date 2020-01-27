America Writers Museum To Honor Viola Spolin And The Second City

Join the American Writers Museum as they honor the work of Viola Spolin, author and "mother" of improvisational theater. Ms. Spolin's groundbreaking work and codification of her theater games into a training method and philosophy eventually led to the creation of The Second City.

The evening will include cocktails at 6:30 PM following by programming that will include opening remarks by museum president Carey Cranston, the unveiling of Ms. Spolin's ceremonial bookmark to be permanently displayed at the museum, and words by writer and teacher of improvisational theater Aretha Amelia Sills, the granddaughter of Ms. Spolin and daughter of Second City co-founder Paul Sills.

In addition, the event will celebrate The Second City's 60th anniversary and the release of The Second City: The Essentially Accurate History with an improvised discussion by moderator Mark Bazer (The Interview Show, WTTW) and talent from The Second City. Book signing to follow.

This event is open to the public; however, capacity is limited to 150 attendees. Please RSVP in advance here.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You