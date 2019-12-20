About Face Theatre Presents THE GULF Chicago Premiere Beginning Next Month

On a muggy summer evening somewhere down in the Alabama Delta, Kendra and Betty troll the flats looking for redfish. Six years into their relationship, tensions and passions flare as the couple clash over past infidelities, life-choices, and job struggles. When their motor breaks, stranding them in open water under darkening skies, the couple are forced to grapple with the growing space between them and where their life together will go next.



About Face Theatre continues its 2019-2020 season with the Chicago premiere of Audrey Cefaly's THE GULF, winner of the Lambda Literary Award for LGBTQ Drama. THE GULF will play January 9 through February 15, 2020, at Theater Wit. Directed by About Face Artistic Director Megan Carney, the production will feature AFT Artistic Associate Kelli Simpkins and Deanna Myers.



Theater, film and television actor Kelli Simpkins is an artistic associate of About Face Theatre and has been a company member of NYC's Tectonic Theater Project since 1999. She is one of the original creators/dramaturges/performers of THE LARAMIE PROJECT and appeared in HBO's film version of THE LARAMIE PROJECT. Deanna Myers most recently appeared in THE GREAT LEAP at Steppenwolf Theatre and also been seen in SMART PEOPLE (Writers Theatre) and KING OF THE YEES (Goodman Theatre).



The National New Play Network recently announced that the Rolling World Premiere of Cefaly's latest play, ALABASTER, will break the NNPN record for most number of theatres premiering a new work. ALABASTER will appear at 16th Street Theater in Berwyn during About Face Theatre's production of THE GULF, marking two local premieres by the playwright in January 2020. Scenic Design by Joe Schermoly, Lighting Design by Rachel Levy, Sound Design by Robert Hornbostel, Costume & Properties Design by Caitlin McCarthy, Associate Directing & Dramaturgy by Lanise A. Shelley, Stage Managed by Logan Boyd Jones, Production Managed by Jenna Meyers.



Tickets are on sale now online at AboutFaceTheatre.com, by calling 773.975.8150, or in-person at the Theater Wit box office.





