About Face Theatre Has Announced 2020 Wonka Ball Gala

Dress up to get down at Wonka Ball, About Face Theatre's annual benefit gala and Chicago's most glamorous party. Kicking off Pride Month 2020 with a celebration of its milestone 25th anniversary, About Face presents WONKA BALL: SILVER & GOLD on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 7:00pm at Venue West, 221 N. Paulina Street in Chicago. Tickets are available now at aboutfacetheatre.com or by calling (773) 784-8565. Discounted early bird ticket specials are available through Monday, March 30, 2020.

Donning your most debonair evening wear is never a drag at WONKA BALL: SILVER & GOLD! Recognized by BizBash as one of Chicago's top events for seven years running, join About Face Theatre in toasting to 25 years of theatre dedicated to elevating LGBTQ+ voices with joy, creativity, and innovation. The evening will feature theatrical artistry from About Face Theatre's Artistic Associates and Youth Ensemble, and will honor the achievements and leadership of local organizations and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Chicago's LGBTQ+ community. Enjoy great food, cocktails, silent auctions, raffles, and end the evening by dominating the dance floor with music from the last 25 years! Pose out and about in your most glamorous formalwear, or just come as you are, for WONKA BALL: SILVER & GOLD with About Face Theatre, Chicago's most-celebrated gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and queer theatre.

EVENT DETAILS:

WONKA BALL: SILVER & GOLD

Date/Time: Saturday, May 30 from 7 pm - 11 pm

Location: Venue West, 221 N. Paulina St., Chicago, IL 60612

Tickets: General admission: $150, Early Bird Special: $125 through March 30. Additional sponsorship packages are available. Tickets are currently available at aboutfacetheatre.com or by calling (773) 784-8565.

The sponsors for WONKA BALL: SILVER & GOLD include GiveSmart, J&L Catering, and Venue West.

AWARDS FOR COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP

WONKA BALL: SILVER & GOLD will also include the presentation of the annual Leppen Leadership Awards, recognizing one individual and one organization whose efforts have made an enormous impact within Chicago's LGBTQIA communities, as well as the About Face Youth Theatre MVP Award, presented annually to an outstanding youth theatre ensemble member for exceptional service to the company and to the greater LGBTQ+ community.

Proceeds from WONKA BALL: SILVER & GOLD support About Face Theatre's award-winning mainstage programming and nationally-recognized youth education and outreach program. Since 1995, About Face has created exceptional, innovative and adventurous theatre and educational programming that advances the national dialogue on sexual and gender identity while challenging and entertaining audiences in Chicago and beyond. Support from Wonka Ball enables About Face to thrive as Chicago's celebrated home for LGBTQ+ theatre.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You