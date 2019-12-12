AN EVENING WITH GREG WARREN AND FRIENDS Heads to Metropolis

Comedian Greg Warren shares the stage with his hilarious friends for an evening of laughs at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre January 25, 2020.

Greg Warren, most recently seen on Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show and Comedy Central Presents, has built a strong fan base with an act inspired by his Midwestern upbringing. His CDs, Running Out of Time (Sept 2013) and One Star Wonder (June 2009) hit #3 and #6 respectively in iTunes Top Comedy Albums. An honest mix of self-deprecation, frustration and an arsenal of lifelike characters highlight Greg's colorful perspective.

Greg performed as a finalist on BET's Coming to the Stage and on Country Music Television. He is a favorite on the nationally syndicated Bob & Tom Radio Show, which led to touring theaters nationwide with The Bob & Tom All Stars Comedy Tour. He has also been seen on Comedy Central's Premium Blend and NBC's Last Comic Standing.

He is heard daily on Sirius/XM Comedy and headlines comedy clubs across the country. He appeared in the independent films 23 Minutes to Sunrise and Marshall The Miracle Dog. He is a founding member of the St. Louis Sketch Week Players whose sketches can be heard on Sirius/XM and Pandora.

An Evening with Greg Warren and Friends will be at Metropolis Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are $30, Stage Tables are $35. All tickets can be purchased at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

An Evening with Greg Warren and Friends is part of the Comedy Series at Metropolis, an exciting series that brings hilarious performances to the Chicagoland area. Other upcoming comedy shows at Metropolis include Skip Griparis: Rockin' Comic Impressionist (January 2), TV & Me (January 3), An Evening with Andy Woodhull and Friends (January 4), and The Boomer Babes: Still Rockin' (January 12).

Metropolis thanks its generous media partner Tribune Media Group. Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a list of upcoming events visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You