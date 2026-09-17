AMERICAN SON to Open at Ghostlight Ensemble in Chicago

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Ghostlight Ensemble's production of American Son, written by Christopher Demos-Brown and directed by Ebby Offord, opens on Friday, September 18, at Friendship Community Place in Jefferson Park.

The production is led by Ensemble Member Courtney Marie as Kendra and Ensemble Member Khenmu Menu-Ra as Lt. Stokes with Shane Novoa Rhoades as Scott and Derek Preston Ray as Larkin. Understudies are Terah Jene, Eric K. Roberts, Kyle Roth and Ryan Ken.

“American Son has been on my artistic bucket list for as long as I can remember. As a Black woman married to a white man, its themes are all too familiar, and as a GET Ensemble member, it's right on mission,” Marie said. “I can't imagine a better time to tell this story.”

In American Son, an estranged biracial couple must confront their feelings about race and bias after their son is detained by the local police following a traffic stop incident.

The story unfolds over a single night as Kendra, a Black mother, desperately seeks answers about the whereabouts of her 18-year-old son, Jamal, who has gone missing after an encounter with the police. As tensions escalate, Kendra is joined by her estranged white husband, Scott, and their clashing perspectives expose deep-seated issues of race, privilege and systemic bias.

Set in a Florida police station, American Son is a gripping tale of two parents caught in our national divide, with their worst fears hanging in the balance. This tense and emotionally charged drama is a compelling exploration of contemporary social issues.

The show also ticks off a role on Menu-Ra's artistic wish list.

“Personally, I've wanted to play a sort of no-nonsense cop since watching Andre Braugher as Lt. Frank Pembleton on NBC's cop drama Homicide back in the 90s,” he said.

“It's exciting to finally step into this law enforcement role in a show as nuanced and layered as American Son. It's a pretty stark reflection of the real lives at stake in the volatile, reactionary world we're living through,” Menu-Ra added. “We pose some challenging questions, and I look forward to sharing it with audiences.”

The production team includes Stage Manager Hailey Piorek, Scenic and Props Designer Adri Andreolas, Sound Designer Jaden Leverett and Costume Designer Andrés Mota. The show is produced by Ensemble Members Justin Broom, Courtney Marie, Chad Wise and Holly Robison.

The production runs Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. September 18 through October 4, 2026, at Friendship Community Place (5150 N Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL 60630). There will be a preview performance on Thursday, September 17 and an understudy performance on Monday, September 28. The show runs about 90 minutes with no intermission.

Friendship Community Place is a non-profit organization that serves as a hyper-local neighborhood hub on Chicago's northwest side with partnerships that promote equity, justice and provides resources and public programming. The space is fully accessible with ADA restrooms and automatic doors.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 18 Hrs 26 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming