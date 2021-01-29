AMC Will Reopen 35 Theatres in the Chicago Area This Week
Seven AMC theaters are already open in the Chicago area.
AMC will reopen 35 more of its movie theaters across Illinois on Friday, NBC Chicago reports. Seven AMC theaters are already open in the Chicago area.
This announcement came after state officials said that most Illinois regions could leave Tier 3 COVID-19 mitigations this month. AMC's theaters will continue reopening around the area.
Here are the locations open or planning to reopen Friday:
Chicago (opened last Friday)
- AMC Market Square 10
- AMC CLASSIC Morris 10
- AMC CLASSIC Peru Mall 8
- AMC Streets of Woodfield 20
- AMC Crestwood 18
Rockford (opened last Friday)
- AMC Rockford 16
Chicago (opening Friday)
- AMC DINE-IN 600 North Michigan 9
- AMC DINE-IN Block 37
- AMC Chicago Ridge 6
- AMC Cicero 14
- AMC Ford City 14
- AMC Galewood Crossing 14
- AMC Lake In The Hills 12
- AMC Niles 12
- AMC Norridge 6
- AMC DINE-IN Northbrook Court 14
- AMC Oakbrook Center 12
- AMC Oakbrook Center 4
- AMC Quarry 14
- AMC Randhurst 12
- AMC River East 21
- AMC DINE-IN Rosemont 12
- AMC South Barrington 24
- AMC Village Crossing 18
- AMC DINE-IN Yorktown 18
Rockford (opening Friday)
- AMC Machesney Park 14
- AMC CLASSIC Sauk Valley 8
Vernon Hills (opening Friday)
- AMC Hawthorn 12
Theaters will operate at 25% capacity and movie-goers will also be required to wear a mask and socially distance while in the theaters.
Guests are also still able to book Private Theatre Rentals for a personal film showing for up to 20 people through amctheatres.com/rentals or through the app.
