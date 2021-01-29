AMC Will Reopen 35 Theatres in the Chicago Area This Week

AMC will reopen 35 more of its movie theaters across Illinois on Friday, NBC Chicago reports. Seven AMC theaters are already open in the Chicago area.

This announcement came after state officials said that most Illinois regions could leave Tier 3 COVID-19 mitigations this month. AMC's theaters will continue reopening around the area.

Here are the locations open or planning to reopen Friday:

Chicago (opened last Friday)

AMC Market Square 10

AMC CLASSIC Morris 10

AMC CLASSIC Peru Mall 8

AMC Streets of Woodfield 20

AMC Crestwood 18

Rockford (opened last Friday)

AMC Rockford 16

Chicago (opening Friday)

AMC DINE-IN 600 North Michigan 9

AMC DINE-IN Block 37

AMC Chicago Ridge 6

AMC Cicero 14

AMC Ford City 14

AMC Galewood Crossing 14

AMC Lake In The Hills 12

AMC Niles 12

AMC Norridge 6

AMC DINE-IN Northbrook Court 14

AMC Oakbrook Center 12

AMC Oakbrook Center 4

AMC Quarry 14

AMC Randhurst 12

AMC River East 21

AMC DINE-IN Rosemont 12

AMC South Barrington 24

AMC Village Crossing 18

AMC DINE-IN Yorktown 18

Rockford (opening Friday)

AMC Machesney Park 14

AMC CLASSIC Sauk Valley 8

Vernon Hills (opening Friday)

AMC Hawthorn 12

Theaters will operate at 25% capacity and movie-goers will also be required to wear a mask and socially distance while in the theaters.

Guests are also still able to book Private Theatre Rentals for a personal film showing for up to 20 people through amctheatres.com/rentals or through the app.

Read more on NBC Chicago.