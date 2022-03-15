A Red Orchid Theatre Presents LAST HERMANOS, Beginning April 21

A Red Orchid Theatrea??presents the World Premiere of Last Hermanos by Exal Iraheta, directed by Ismael Lara, Jr.. Last Hermanos runs April 21 - June 12, 2022 at A Red Orchid Theatre, 1531 N Wells in Chicago. Single tickets for Last Hermanos are on sale now at www.aredorchidtheatre.org.

Reunited and on the run, Miguel and Julio are fleeing an America where being Latinx is a life sentence. Sequestered in a Texas state park, the arrival of a sympathetic deserter, Shepherd, brings the conflict between Julio's desire for revolution and Miguel's longing for normalcy into sharp focus. Recorded last season as an audio play and now in its theatrical world premiere, LAST HERMANOS is a story of tenacious brotherhood and love in a not-so-distant future that asks: which path promises the better future?a??

The cast includes Eddie Martinez (Miguel), Roberto Jay (Julio), and Chris Sheard (Shepherd).a??

The creative team includes Ismael Lara, Jr. (Director), Mara Ishihara Zinky (Scenic), Johan Gallardo (Costumes), Josiah Croegaert (Lights), Joe Court (Sound), Erin Gautille (Props), Alden J. Vasquez (Stage Manager), Lauren Krohn (Assistant Stage Manager), Corey Bradberry (Production Manager), Valen-Marie Santos (Assistant Director), and Leean Kim Torske (Dramaturg).

"On the heels of the incredibly rewarding collaborations of The Moors, I am thrilled to be reaching further outside ourselves to nurture collaborations with some of the most exciting new-to-us artists I have ever encountered," says Artistic Director Kirsten Fitzgerald. "The pandemic certainly interrupted many a process and collaboration. I think that makes our journey with Exal and his play Last Hermanos even more special. From draft to draft to audio play and back to stage, the relationship between these brothers and the world of Last Hermanos continues to reveal new truths that bring us face to face with our own humanity. Exal's generosity in sharing this story is matched beautifully by the generosity of spirit, curiosity, and creative genius of our Director, Ismael Lara Jr. With these two artists at the helm, Last Hermanos breathes deeper at every turn, unearthing both the power and the fragility of family and its function in our ever-shifting environments."