A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED to Open Saint Sebastian Players' 45th Season
Aliza Feder will make her SSP directing debut with the Agatha Christie mystery, running October 29-November 15 in Chicago.
Saint Sebastian Players will open its 45th season with A Murder is Announced, a classic Miss Marple mystery by Agatha Christie. Previews will run October 23-25, followed by regular performances October 29-November 15 at St. Bonaventure in Chicago.
In A Murder is Announced, the residents of Chipping Cleghorn are baffled when a local newspaper publishes an advertisement inviting people to a "murder" at 6:30 p.m. at Miss Blacklock's Victorian home, Little Paddocks. When an unknown visitor dies under the advertised circumstances, Miss Marple arrives to solve the case.
Aliza Feder will make her Saint Sebastian Players directing debut with the production. Her previous directing credits include La Trout Lily at New Moon Opera, Miss Julie at Fermat's Last Theater and Held Together at 2nd Story. She has also served as assistant director for productions at Windy City Playhouse, Strawdog and Victory Gardens.
Cast and Creative Team
The cast features Abby McEntee as Miss Marple, along with Emilia Barrosse, Dawn Cole, Shelley DeHosse, Adam Hoak, Sophie Marantette, Molly McGillivray-Smith, Eric S. Prahl, Joleigh Reiss, Jill Chukerman Test and Sam Waddell. Hoak, Prahl and Test are SSP company members.
The production team includes SSP company member Emil Zbella as set designer and Sean Smyth as sound designer, stage manager and co-producer. Jim Masini serves as co-producer, with costume design by Grace M. Weir, lighting design by Lex Newman and violence design by R&D Choreography.
Saint Sebastian Players' 45th Season
The season will continue in February 2027 with Geoffrey Nauffts' Tony-nominated dramedy Next Fall, which takes audiences to New York City. Larry Shue's comedy The Foreigner, set in rural Georgia, will follow in April and May 2027.
Three-play subscription packages are $85, with $70 subscriptions available for seniors and children younger than 12.
A Murder is Announced runs October 29-November 15, with previews October 23-25. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., with opening night Thursday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m. There will be no performance October 31.
Performances take place at St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey in Chicago. Tickets are available at ssp.booktix.com, with additional information at saintsebastianplayers.org.
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