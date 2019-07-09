A CAT FEST! Returns To Chicago This August At The Hairpin Arts Center

Catzilla 7, A Cat Fest! returns to Chicago on Friday, August 23 and Saturday August 24, 2019, at the Hairpin Arts Center (2810 N. Milwaukee Ave, 2nd Floor) in Avondale. Tickets are $20.

Now in its seventh year, the popular event brings back its cat cabaret, with real cats; alongside cat-themed comedy, spoken word performance, juggling, dance, and live music. Additionally, this year's event features an expanded cat-themed art show and silent auction, showcasing the work of 15 local artists.

Among the artwork featured are cat drawings by Heather McAdams, known for her comics originally published in the Chicago Reader, and film projections of cats in the medium of experimental photography by School of the Art Institute (SAIC) alum Gary Justis. Whimsical cat drawings by LA-based multidisciplinary artist Stephen Holman will also be shown.

Featured performers in the cat cabaret include juggler Brad French, Gypsy Dancer Viktoria, Paul Brennan, The Labyrinth Dancers, and musical guest Violet. In an interactive cat-kitsch giveaway, the audience will participate to receive surprise cat-kitschy trinkets-everything from jewelry to figurines and cat toys.

A significant portion of revenues from Catzilla 7, A Cat Fest! will go to Harmony House, an Avondale-based cat shelter and adoption center, and Catcade, a cat café, lounge and rescue in Lakeview.

Catzilla 7, A Cat Fest! returns to celebrate all things feline by showcasing a love for cats and, at the same time, raise awareness about cat rescue and adoption. "Catzilla was born from the desire to publicly create a place for people to openly share our collective love of cats," said Diane Hamm, producer at Labyrinth Arts Performance Collective (LPAC), now the official sponsor and event's organizer. In 2012, Hamm created the original Catzilla at Prop Theater, where she was an events producer, costumer, and managing director for 10 years.

"Labyrinth continues this tradition in the spirit of community building at Hairpin Arts, a venue dedicated to the mission of activist and community-oriented projects," said Hamm. Last year Catzilla raised over $1000, split between Catcade and Harmony House, to help homeless cats.

Tickets are available online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4265562 or at the door. Tickets can also be requested via email at labyrinthartsperformance@gmail.com or by phone at 773-574-6315.





