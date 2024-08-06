News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

7 MINUTES TO LIVE Comes to Unexpected Theatre Company

Performances run August 29 - September 22, at Chicago Dramatists.

By: Aug. 06, 2024
7 MINUTES TO LIVE Comes to Unexpected Theatre Company Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Unexpected Theatre Company will present the World Premiere of 7 Minutes to Live, written by Richard Lyons Conlon and directed by Andrea J. Dymond, August 29 - September 22, at Chicago Dramatists, 798 North Aberdeen. Co-produced by Chicago Dramatists and Prop THTR, previews are Tuesday, Aug. 27, and Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m.  Opening night is Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m. The regular performance schedule is Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets for 7 Minutes to Live are priced on a “Pay-What-You-Can” scale, with a suggested price of $25, and can be purchased at www.TicketTailor.com.

LATEST NEWS

Trap Door Theatre Announces Lineup for 31st Season of Shows
Photos: First Look At SPRING AWAKENING At Steel Beam Theatre
Celebrate Michael Jackson's Birthday with INVINCIBLE: A Glorious Tribute at Hard Rock Live
Cast Set For Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre's Production of Preston Max Allen's NEVER BETTER

Intense, profane and wickedly funny, 7 Minutes to Live has been described as a gothic dramedy about urban angst, patriarchal privilege, caste warfare, incendiary literature, and true love. 7 Minutes to Live was a Semi-Finalist at the Eugene O’Neill Playwrights Conference, as well as a Stage Play Finalist at the Austin Film Festival, and has placed in several other competitions and festivals. 

The cast of 7 Minutes to Live includes Ryan Hake (he/they, Henry); Christine Watt (she/they, Vanessa); Tomer Proctor-Zenker (they/them, Eddy) and Nathanael Vangine (he/him, Luke).

The production team includes Andrea J. Dymond (director);  Addoris Davis (stage manager); Becca Schwartz (fight & intimacy director); Stefan Roseen (scenic designer); Nick Jones (sound designer); Elliot Hubiak (lighting designer), and Maryah Paige (properties).




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos