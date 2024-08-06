7 MINUTES TO LIVE Comes to Unexpected Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Unexpected Theatre Company will present the World Premiere of 7 Minutes to Live, written by Richard Lyons Conlon and directed by Andrea J. Dymond, August 29 - September 22, at Chicago Dramatists, 798 North Aberdeen. Co-produced by Chicago Dramatists and Prop THTR, previews are Tuesday, Aug. 27, and Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Opening night is Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m. The regular performance schedule is Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets for 7 Minutes to Live are priced on a “Pay-What-You-Can” scale, with a suggested price of $25, and can be purchased at www.TicketTailor.com.

Intense, profane and wickedly funny, 7 Minutes to Live has been described as a gothic dramedy about urban angst, patriarchal privilege, caste warfare, incendiary literature, and true love. 7 Minutes to Live was a Semi-Finalist at the Eugene O’Neill Playwrights Conference, as well as a Stage Play Finalist at the Austin Film Festival, and has placed in several other competitions and festivals.

The cast of 7 Minutes to Live includes Ryan Hake (he/they, Henry); Christine Watt (she/they, Vanessa); Tomer Proctor-Zenker (they/them, Eddy) and Nathanael Vangine (he/him, Luke).

The production team includes Andrea J. Dymond (director); Addoris Davis (stage manager); Becca Schwartz (fight & intimacy director); Stefan Roseen (scenic designer); Nick Jones (sound designer); Elliot Hubiak (lighting designer), and Maryah Paige (properties).

Comments