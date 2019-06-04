46th Annual Non-Equity Jeff Awards Announce Recipients

The Jeff Awards announced recipients of the 46 th Annual Non-Equity Jeff Awards on Monday, June 3, at the Athenaeum Theatre.



Top honors were awarded to Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre's The Bridges of Madison County and The Artistic Home's Requiem for a Heavyweight. Other productions receiving multiple awards included Kokandy Production's Grand Hotel, Sideshow Theatre Company's Tilikum, Jackalope Theatre Company's Dutch Masters, Broken Nose Theatre's Girl in the Red Corner, and Raven Theatre's Yen. Trap Door Theatre received a Special Award for "opening the door to an evocative and surreal world for 25 years."



Between April 1, 2018 and March 31, 2019, there were 144 eligible Non-Equity productions submitted for Jeff Recommendation. Of those, 68 productions (or 47%) were recommended, including 14 world premieres. There were 51 productions that received at least one nomination, which represents the work of 33 theatre companies.



The Jeff Awards has been honoring outstanding theatre artists annually since it was established in 1968. With up to 55 members representing a wide variety of backgrounds in theatre (including producers, directors, actors, playwrights, designers, professors of theatre, entertainment lawyers and agents, and theatre lovers), the Jeff Awards is committed to celebrating the vitality of Chicago area theatre by recognizing excellence through its recommendations, awards, and honors. Opening night judges include not only the members but also Artistic & Technical theatre volunteers (the "AT Team"), including Artistic Directors, producers, directors and artists from Chicago theatres. The Jeff Awards fosters the artistic growth of area theatres and theatre artists and promotes educational opportunities, audience appreciation, and civic pride in the achievements of the theatre community. Each year, the Jeff Awards judges over 300 theatrical productions and host two awards ceremonies. Originally chartered to recognize only Equity productions, the Jeff Awards established the Non-Equity Wing in 1973 to celebrate outstanding achievement in non-union theatre. The Equity Awards will be held on October 21 at Drury Lane Oakbrook.

2019 NON-EQUITY JEFF AWARD RECIPIENTS



ENSEMBLE

Plainclothes - Broken Nose Theatre



PRODUCTION - MUSICAL

The Bridges of Madison County - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre



PRODUCTION - PLAY

Requiem for a Heavyweight - The Artistic Home



DIRECTOR - MUSICAL

Fred Anzevino - The Bridges of Madison County - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre



DIRECTOR - PLAY

John Mossman - Requiem for a Heavyweight - The Artistic Home



PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE - MUSICAL

Kelli Harrington (Francesca) - The Bridges of Madison County

- Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Missy Wise (Alice Murphy) - Bright Star - BoHo Theatre



PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE - PLAY

Patrick Agada (Eric) - Dutch Masters - Jackalope Theatre Company

Mark Pracht (Harlan "Mountain" McClintock) - Requiem for a Heavyweight

- The Artistic Home



PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - MUSICAL

Michelle Jasso (Elizaveta Grushinskaya) - Grand Hotel - Kokandy Productions

Jonathan Schwart (Otto Kringlein) - Grand Hotel - Kokandy Productions



PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - PLAY

Netta Walker (Jennifer) - Yen - Raven Theatre

Brianna Buckley (Lily Anne Green) - Crumbs from the Table of Joy - Raven Theatre

August N. Forman (Gina) - Girl in the Red Corner - Broken Nose Theatre



SOLO PERFORMANCE

Sam Krey (Ryan Smithson) - Ghosts of War - Griffin Theatre Company



NEW MUSICAL

Alex Higgin-Houser & David Kornfeld - Haymarket - Underscore Theatre Company



NEW PLAY

Kristiana Rae Colon - Tilikum - Sideshow Theatre Company

Philip Dawkins - The Gentleman Caller - Raven Theatre



MUSIC DIRECTION

Jeremy Ramey - The Bridges of Madison County - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre



CHOREOGRAPHY

Breon Arzell - The Total Bent - Haven Theatre Company in association with

About Face Theatre



FIGHT CHOREOGRAPHY

John Tovar - Girl in the Red Corner - Broken Nose Theatre



ORIGINAL MUSIC IN A PLAY

Coco Elysses - Tilikum - Sideshow Theatre Company



PROJECTION DESIGN

Paul Deziel - Tilikum - Sideshow Theatre Company



SOUND DESIGN

Petter Wahlback - Requiem for a Heavyweight - The Artistic Home



COSTUME DESIGN

John Nasca - Grand Hotel - Kokandy Productions



LIGHTING DESIGN

Erik S. Barry - The Displaced - Haven Theatre Company



SCENIC DESIGN

Ryan Emens - Dutch Masters - Jackalope Theatre Company



ARTISTIC SPECIALIZATION

Sam Hubbard (Violence & Intimacy Direction) - Yen - Raven Theatre MULTIPLE RECIPIENTS



BY THEATRE

The Artistic Home

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Raven Theatre

Sideshow Theatre Company

Jackalope Theatre Company

Broken Nose Theatre

Haven Theatre Company

Kokandy Productions



BY PRODUCTION

The Bridges of Madison County

Requiem for a Heavyweight

Grand Hotel

Tilikum

Dutch Masters

Girl in the Red Corner

Yen







