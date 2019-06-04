46th Annual Non-Equity Jeff Awards Announce Recipients
The Jeff Awards announced recipients of the 46 th Annual Non-Equity Jeff Awards on Monday, June 3, at the Athenaeum Theatre.
Top honors were awarded to Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre's The Bridges of Madison County and The Artistic Home's Requiem for a Heavyweight. Other productions receiving multiple awards included Kokandy Production's Grand Hotel, Sideshow Theatre Company's Tilikum, Jackalope Theatre Company's Dutch Masters, Broken Nose Theatre's Girl in the Red Corner, and Raven Theatre's Yen. Trap Door Theatre received a Special Award for "opening the door to an evocative and surreal world for 25 years."
Between April 1, 2018 and March 31, 2019, there were 144 eligible Non-Equity productions submitted for Jeff Recommendation. Of those, 68 productions (or 47%) were recommended, including 14 world premieres. There were 51 productions that received at least one nomination, which represents the work of 33 theatre companies.
The Jeff Awards has been honoring outstanding theatre artists annually since it was established in 1968. With up to 55 members representing a wide variety of backgrounds in theatre (including producers, directors, actors, playwrights, designers, professors of theatre, entertainment lawyers and agents, and theatre lovers), the Jeff Awards is committed to celebrating the vitality of Chicago area theatre by recognizing excellence through its recommendations, awards, and honors. Opening night judges include not only the members but also Artistic & Technical theatre volunteers (the "AT Team"), including Artistic Directors, producers, directors and artists from Chicago theatres. The Jeff Awards fosters the artistic growth of area theatres and theatre artists and promotes educational opportunities, audience appreciation, and civic pride in the achievements of the theatre community. Each year, the Jeff Awards judges over 300 theatrical productions and host two awards ceremonies. Originally chartered to recognize only Equity productions, the Jeff Awards established the Non-Equity Wing in 1973 to celebrate outstanding achievement in non-union theatre. The Equity Awards will be held on October 21 at Drury Lane Oakbrook.
2019 NON-EQUITY JEFF AWARD RECIPIENTS
ENSEMBLE
Plainclothes - Broken Nose Theatre
PRODUCTION - MUSICAL
The Bridges of Madison County - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
PRODUCTION - PLAY
Requiem for a Heavyweight - The Artistic Home
DIRECTOR - MUSICAL
Fred Anzevino - The Bridges of Madison County - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
DIRECTOR - PLAY
John Mossman - Requiem for a Heavyweight - The Artistic Home
PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE - MUSICAL
Kelli Harrington (Francesca) - The Bridges of Madison County
- Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
Missy Wise (Alice Murphy) - Bright Star - BoHo Theatre
PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE - PLAY
Patrick Agada (Eric) - Dutch Masters - Jackalope Theatre Company
Mark Pracht (Harlan "Mountain" McClintock) - Requiem for a Heavyweight
- The Artistic Home
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - MUSICAL
Michelle Jasso (Elizaveta Grushinskaya) - Grand Hotel - Kokandy Productions
Jonathan Schwart (Otto Kringlein) - Grand Hotel - Kokandy Productions
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - PLAY
Netta Walker (Jennifer) - Yen - Raven Theatre
Brianna Buckley (Lily Anne Green) - Crumbs from the Table of Joy - Raven Theatre
August N. Forman (Gina) - Girl in the Red Corner - Broken Nose Theatre
SOLO PERFORMANCE
Sam Krey (Ryan Smithson) - Ghosts of War - Griffin Theatre Company
NEW MUSICAL
Alex Higgin-Houser & David Kornfeld - Haymarket - Underscore Theatre Company
NEW PLAY
Kristiana Rae Colon - Tilikum - Sideshow Theatre Company
Philip Dawkins - The Gentleman Caller - Raven Theatre
MUSIC DIRECTION
Jeremy Ramey - The Bridges of Madison County - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
CHOREOGRAPHY
Breon Arzell - The Total Bent - Haven Theatre Company in association with
About Face Theatre
FIGHT CHOREOGRAPHY
John Tovar - Girl in the Red Corner - Broken Nose Theatre
ORIGINAL MUSIC IN A PLAY
Coco Elysses - Tilikum - Sideshow Theatre Company
PROJECTION DESIGN
Paul Deziel - Tilikum - Sideshow Theatre Company
SOUND DESIGN
Petter Wahlback - Requiem for a Heavyweight - The Artistic Home
COSTUME DESIGN
John Nasca - Grand Hotel - Kokandy Productions
LIGHTING DESIGN
Erik S. Barry - The Displaced - Haven Theatre Company
SCENIC DESIGN
Ryan Emens - Dutch Masters - Jackalope Theatre Company
ARTISTIC SPECIALIZATION
Sam Hubbard (Violence & Intimacy Direction) - Yen - Raven Theatre MULTIPLE RECIPIENTS
BY THEATRE
The Artistic Home
Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
Raven Theatre
Sideshow Theatre Company
Jackalope Theatre Company
Broken Nose Theatre
Haven Theatre Company
Kokandy Productions
BY PRODUCTION
The Bridges of Madison County
Requiem for a Heavyweight
Grand Hotel
Tilikum
Dutch Masters
Girl in the Red Corner
Yen