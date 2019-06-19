3rd Chicago International Latino Theater Festival DESTINOS Returns Sept. 19-Oct. 27

CLATA, the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance, announces the fall return of DESTINOS - 3rd Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, September 19 - October 27, 2019.

DESTINOS is Chicago's annual, citywide, international live theater festival dedicated to showcasing the Latino experience as told by Latino artists and companies from Chicago, the U.S. and Latin America.

For six weeks this fall, Chicagoans and visitors to the city can look forward to experiencing a vibrant array of Latino-themed shows, panels, workshops and student performances at venues large and small throughout the city.

This fall's DESTINOS festival will showcase Latino artists and companies from Chicago, including Aguijón Theater Company, Repertorio Latino Theater Company, Teatro Vista, UrbanTheater Company and Water People Theater, as well as artists and companies from Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York, Chile and Mexico.

2019 host locations represent the full range of the Chicago live theater experience, from marquee locations like Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Goodman Theatre and Steppenwolf, to storefront theaters and cultural institutions in Latino neighborhoods like Aguijón Theater in Belmont Cragin, National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen, Repertorio Latino Theater Company in Bridgeport, UrbanTheater in Humboldt Park, and new this year, Chopin Theatre and The Den Theatre, both in Wicker Park.

Chicago's deep roster of Latino theater artists performing with equal billing with their international counterparts contributes to the growing reputation for DESTINOS as one of the country's leading international Latino theater festivals.

The DESTINOS artist and venue line-up follows. Visit clata.org for tickets, show dates, times and locations, information about the artists, and to sign up for the DESTINOS weekly e-update.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You