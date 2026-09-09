2027 Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards School Applications Now Available

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Broadway In Chicago is inviting high schools across the State of Illinois to participate in the 16th Annual Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards. The Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards celebrate excellence in high school theatre throughout the State of Illinois.

Beginning Wednesday, September 9, at 10AM, high school educators may fill out a School Application form to become an IHSMTA participating high school. Application details and program rules and regulations can be found at www.ihsmta.com. Broadway In Chicago encourages all Illinois Public and Private High Schools to apply; however, School Applications will be accepted on a first come, first served basis, and may close early based on demand. The deadline to submit School Applications for the 2027 Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards is Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

Eligible schools must adhere to the following in order to qualify as a participating high school:

The High School must be located in the State of Illinois

Musical productions must take place between September 24, 2026 and April 18, 2027 to be adjudicated

The musical production must be a full-length musical listed on The Jimmy Awards (also known as The National High School Musical Theatre Awards) Qualifying Show List in order to be eligible

Important Dates

School Applications Available: Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 10AM

School Applications Due: Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at 11:59PM

IHSMTA Ceremony Date: May 17, 2027

The Jimmy Awards: Summer 2027

This year’s categories include Best Performer in an Actor Role, Best Performer in Actress Role, Best Production, Best Direction, Best Ensemble, and Backstage Champion. Twenty-four nominees (12 in each Best Performance category) will perform on stage at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut) and compete in front of a panel of industry professionals.

From the twenty-four nominees, two Illinois award recipients will go on an all-expense paid trip to New York City to represent the State of Illinois at The Jimmy Awards and participate in a 10-day long theatre intensive of coaching and rehearsals with industry professionals in preparation for a one-night-only showcase on a Broadway stage, where a panel of judges selects the nation’s top performers. The Jimmy Awards are named after legendary Broadway theater owner and producer James M. Nederlander. Broadway In Chicago is a Nederlander presentation and is excited be a part of a network of theatres across the country participating in The Jimmy Awards.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming