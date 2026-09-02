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POTTED POTTER Tickets Now on Sale at Broadway Playhouse in Chicago

Created by Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the West End hit returns for a three-week Chicago engagement.

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POTTED POTTER Tickets Now on Sale at Broadway Playhouse in Chicago

POTTED POTTER: THE UNAUTHORIZED HARRY EXPERIENCE - A PARODY BY DAN AND JEFF is making its return to Chicago! Created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated BBC Television actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, and seen by over 1,000,000 Potter fans around the world, Broadway In Chicago has announced that single tickets for POTTED POTTER are on sale now. The show will cast a spell over the Broadway Playhouse for a limited three-week engagement from December 15 - January 3.

Selling out to crowds around the world, POTTED POTTER will have you flying off your seat (or broomstick) with laughter. The perfect show for muggles, witches and wizards of all ages, this production of the boy-who-lived's story combines all seven books into 70 hilarious minutes. The cleverly curated show includes all of your favorite characters, perfect Potter props and even a live Quidditch match!

Starvox Touring and Potted Productions first introduced the fabulously funny show to North American audiences in Toronto in 2012, where it received rave reviews. Over the past several years the show has completed multiple tours, delighting crowds with its clever wit. POTTED POTTER has left audiences feeling positively nostalgic and has sold out theatres across the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Dubai, and Canada. Whether you're team Gryffindor or don't know the difference between a Death Eater and Dumbledore, this show is a seriously good time.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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