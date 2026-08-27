JEKYLL & HYDE at Broadway Playhouse Offers Discounted Tickets for Limited Time

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Kokandy Productions' critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning revival of JEKYLL & HYDE is making its Broadway In Chicago debut this September at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place. The engagement follows last year's completely sold-out and extended due to demand Chicago run — which marked the musical's first staging in the city in more than 15 years. The production is directed by Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham with music direction by Nick Sula and choreography by Brenda Didier.

Murder and chaos are pitted against love and virtue in this sweeping gothic musical. The epic struggle between good and evil comes to life on stage in the musical phenomenon, Jekyll & Hyde. Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring a thrilling score of pop rock hits from multi-Grammy- and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse, Jekyll & Hyde has mesmerized audiences the world over.

Chris Jones of the Chicago Tribune included the production amongst the 'Best Theater of 2025'.

A limited-time discount offer is available for select row A-M seating locations (reg. $90-100) for Tue-Fri and Sun eve performances through September 20. The offer is not valid with any other offer or on previously purchased tickets. The price listed applies when purchased in person at the box office; standard ticketing fees apply to online orders. The offer is subject to availability, other restrictions may apply, and it expires Sunday, September 20 at 6:30 p.m.

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