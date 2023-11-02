COMPANY's Kathryn Allison Debuts New Solo Show In Chicago

The performance is at Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret on November 6th at 8PM.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

COMPANY's Kathryn Allison Debuts New Solo Show In Chicago

Kathryn Allison, who is currently playing Sarah in the first national tour of Company; kicks off her Something Real Piano tour in Chicago, at Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret on November 6th at 8PM. She will be accompanied by Chicago native Vijay Tellis Nayak.

"Something Real," the Piano Tour, dives into Ms. Allison's first album in an intimate way, that no one has ever heard before. Exploring artists from Ella Fitzgerald to Beyoncé, Ms. Allison has something for everyone to enjoy. Join her for an evening of songs and stories filled with laughter, a little heartbreak and a debut of some of her new unheard tunes co-written by her and her collaborator Dominic Fallacaro.

Ms. Allison is a dynamic and sultry singer whose broad vocal range continues to surprise and entertain audiences throughout the US. She's graced the stage in 3 Broadway shows; Aladdin, Wicked and the 5-time Tony Winning revival of Company. She was most recently seen as Despina in Disney's Hercules at Paper Mill Playhouse. She released her debut album Something Real in 2019 to audience acclaim; produced by Dominic Fallacaro and Ms. Allison has premiered her solo shows to sold out venues at Paper Mill Playhouse, 54 Below, Rockwood Music Hall and Joe's Pub

Tickets can be purchased for $15 at Click Here.

For more information on Ms. Allison and her work visit, www.Kathryn-Allison.com




