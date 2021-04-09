WICKED, MEAN GIRLS, and More Set For Broadway at Tanger Center Season

Broadway at Tanger Center has announced its rescheduled season, kicking off this fall. All six of the originally announced Broadway shows will make their Triad premieres this season.

Broadway blockbuster WICKED will fly into Tanger Center to open the record-breaking series followed by fan favorite BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL. Next, Tanger Center welcomes of six-time Tony Award® winner DEAR EVAN HANSEN. The New York Times Critics' Pick COME FROM AWAY sees the Tanger Center into the new year, followed by the triumphant regional debut of Disney's THE LION KING. The season's grand finale is MEAN GIRLS, the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team.

The season begins on October 6, 2021 with Wicked.

Learn more about the shows and purchase tickets at https://www.tangercenter.com/broadway-packages/inauguralbroadway.