The North Carolina Black Repertory Company Announces World Premiere of FREEDOM SUMMER

The North Carolina Black Repertory Company has announced the virtual world premiere of Freedom Summer, written by Cynthia Grace Robinson and directed by Jackie Alexander. The 90-minute play will be available for streaming on demand, February 12-28, 2021.

Freedom Summer takes place on August 4, 1964 as Nora (Mariah Guillmette) has started a new life "passing" as a white woman while her sister, Carrie (Nikyla Boxley), prepares to travel to the deep South to register Blacks to vote. The bodies of three civil rights workers have just been found in Mississippi, leading the sisters to question the price of civil rights, Black identity, and what it means to be Free.

Set against the backdrop of the 1964 Mississippi Voting Rights Project, Freedom Summer is a powerful reminder of the price paid by so many in pursuit of civil liberties, and the importance of making your voice heard in the political process. The perfect production for Black History Month, streaming broadcasts are available for school presentations.

"Freedom Summer is a timely historical play that speaks directly to our current social and political conversation in America. It raises pertinent questions around identity, Family, and Social Responsibility for the audience to ponder," says Playwright, Cynthia Grace Robinson.

Performance Schedule

Streaming on Demand February 12-28, 2021 at ncblackrep.org. Tickets are $15. To see a trailer for Freedom Summer visit, www.ncblackrep.org.

Additional Black History Month Streaming broadcasts are available for school presentations. Please email clarielle@ncblackrep.org for more information.

Save the date for the 2021 National Black Theatre Festival, produced by the North Carolina Black Repertory Company, an experience bringing audiences 20 mainstage productions, 50 readings, along with countless workshops, film screenings, and panels. The Festival is scheduled for August 2-7, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC.